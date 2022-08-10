Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Related
capemayvibe.com
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 1…
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.
capemayvibe.com
Timeline photos
They say it’s the most important meal of the day and we’re open for breakfast every day 7-11AM!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
Naturalist Makayla set her sights on some large pods of friendly Bottlenose dolphins this past week. Also the young Osprey are on the move along with Great Blue Herons. Great Job 📸 Makayla. We are cruising daily with photo opportunities aplenty. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #dolphins #bottlenosedolphin #dolphinwatch #whalewatching #nj #njdolphins #newjersey...
capemayvibe.com
Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift…
Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year’s AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum’s Gift Shop! Open daily from 10 am to 4pm. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doo Wop Drive-In restaurant for sale at Jersey Shore for a cool $1M
A two-year-old breakfast and lunch business is for sale in Wildwood Crest for $995,000. That includes the building, which has an upstairs apartment, and the business, now operating as the Doo Wop Drive-in. Located at New Jersey Avenue and West Sweetbriar Road, it was once the site of a bait...
capemayvibe.com
Try our Apricot Supreme Tea at Tea by the Sea! Find your blend from our 350+ teas from around the world. Plus, tea accessories a…
Find your blend from our 350+ teas from around the world. Plus, tea accessories and gifts too. #Teabythesea #Capemay #Tea #Teas #Afternoontea #Teatime #Coffee #Westcapemay #Teaincapemay. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May...
capemayvibe.com
NOW is the PERFECT time to become a Member of NASW! Your membership will get you into Airfest 2022 as well as many other perks i…
NOW is the PERFECT time to become a Member of NASW! Your membership will get you into Airfest 2022 as well as many other perks including unlimited admission to the museum for a year. Sign up now online at https://usnasw.org/membership-sign-up/ Or visit the gift shop or call us at (609)...
capemayvibe.com
Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all a…
Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all at 8:30pm. Ferry Park 2 Stages + food trucks + artisan’s village Fri/Sat/Sun. 11am-6:30pm. Tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capemayvibe.com
Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with you…
Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with your choice of club or Sprite! We are open until 11PM with live music by @fivetimesfamous on the rooftop from 12-4PM 🎶. #harryscapemay #capemaynj #capemay #visitcapemay #rooftopbar #crushing #southjersey. Source »
ocnjsentinel.com
Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway
OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
shorelocalnews.com
Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots
Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
Cape Gazette
LARGE HOME JUST LISTED IN COASTAL CLUB
Love life in Lewes AND want to feel like you're on vacation every day in your own Resort Style Community??? Coastal Club is all that in the First Town in the First State! PLUS this home is located right on the pond, and just a block walk to the "Lighthouse Club" which offers an indoor pool, an infinity pool with swim up bar, and a third pool which includes a fun spiral water slide and ship with fountains for the kiddos, while the gorgeous clubhouse hosts a wonderful mixture of community activities. There's also a community garden, dog park, tennis courts, extensive fitness center, 3 mile wooded nature trail with pond/creek views, pool tables, & restaurant catered by Big Fish Grille! This beautiful home is a "to die for" floor plan featuring a fully open gourmet kitchen, great room and dining area leading to the large paver patio overlooking the pond. It features 5 bedrooms (one currently used as an office) and 4 bathrooms, plus an over 2,000 square feet unfinished basement. Whether you need just a few bedrooms, but two home offices, you can make this floor plan fit your lifestyle. This kitchen will make you want to spend hours cooking like a master chef! Features include granite countertops, huge center island & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & plenty of storage in the walk in pantry. The first floor owners suite features a sitting area with massive walk in closet and dual shower, PLUS there's two additional owners suites on the second floor. The full unfinished basement includes rough-in plumbing and HVAC for future bathrooms, wet bar, or any other finished basement dreams. Coastal Club is a gated community with sidewalks and a very active homeowners association always putting on activities like yoga, painting classes, book clubs, food truck nights, community decorating contests for holidays and so much more. This home has never been rented, but estimated peak weekly rate is $4,700 per week and off peak rate is expected to be $2,750 per week. Make it yours, make it an investment or any combination that works for you! You’re in the drivers seat!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boozyburbs.com
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date
OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May – Lewes Ferry's post
Not only is today #SunsetSunday, but August 7th is National Lighthouse Day! We are lucky to have not just one, but three lighthouses on the Delaware Bay: the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse, the Cape May Lighthouse, and the Breakwater East End Lighthouse. All three are visible during a crossing on the Ferry!
ocnjdaily.com
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered
There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
capemayvibe.com
Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Monarch Butte…
Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Monarch Butterfly chrysalis on common milkweed in his home pollinator garden! According to US Forest Service: “The pupa of a butterfly is called a chrysalis rather than a cocoon. The difference in the structures is that many moths spin a layer of silk for protection and this structure is called a cocoon. They remain in the chrysalis for about 8-12 days, depending on temperature. The chrysalis is simply the word for the butterfly during the pupa stage. The outside of the chrysalis is the exoskeleton, or skin, of the pupa. When it becomes time for the larva (caterpillar) to become a chrysalis, the caterpillar spins a silk button from which it hangs. The larva forms its body in a J-shape and the skin splits and falls away. Underneath the old skin is the jade green chrysalis. The front of the chrysalis splits open and the butterfly emerges. At this time, their wings are folded”. When Gardening for Wildlife consider planting native milkweeds as they are the host plant for the Monarch butterfly and many other beneficial insects. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
Cape May County Zoo Playground in Cape May Court House NJ
How do you have the perfect day in Cape May? Plan a visit to the Cape May County Zoo playground in Cape May Court House as part of your day to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Since admission at the zoo is free you can come and go into the zoo allowing kids to have playground breaks in between visiting with the animals.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Comments / 0