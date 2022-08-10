When I think of Amudalat Ajasa I’m reminded of a 1986 pop tune from the one-hit wonders Timbuk 3, “The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades.”. I didn’t see Ajasa in shades – even in the blazing desert sun of Las Vegas where we gathered over the weekend for the National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NABJ/NAHJ) joint convention – but she might want to invest in a pair of Ray Bans. Maybe Ray Ban should invest in her. The St. Paul native and recent graduate of New York’s Hofstra University is confidently striding into her bright future. And she’s doing it in the spotlight.

