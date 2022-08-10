ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Nurses Association schedules strike vote for August 15

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting the Minnesota Nurses Association has scheduled a strike vote for Monday, August 15, as a contract dispute continues between hospitals and approximately 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth. The vote would authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers.
Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes, but not on most Minnesotans

WASHINGTON – Republicans have seized on the tax provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to hammer Democrats, saying the bill would raise every Americans’ taxes. The tax issue has become a favored Republican talking point, espoused by party candidates across the nation, including the heated contest in the 2nd congressional district between Republican Tyler Kistner and Rep. Angie Craig.
Several Minneapolis beaches close due to E. coli contamination

For BringMeTheNews, Tommy Wiita says, “Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Lake Hiawatha Beach also had a blue-green algae advisory issued in June. Cedar Lake Point Beach also closed due to high E. coli levels in July but has since reopened.”
New regent Tadd Johnson makes Minnesota, university history

A university that was founded on tribal land and has a history of injustices against Native Americans is now finding ways to reckon with that past. Tadd Johnson has been the face of that work. A member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Johnson was the University of Minnesota’s first senior director of tribal relations and this year became the first Native member of the Board or Regents.
Black, Indigenous pregnancy-related deaths are disproportionately high in Minnesota

An MPR story by Michelle Wiley says, “A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and drug overdoses, during 2017 and 2018. In that time period, the state calculated 8.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Health Department report released Thursday. That’s about half the national rate in 2017, or 17.3 deaths per 100,000 births.”
Amudalat Ajasa shines bright while being honored by the National Association of Black Journalists

When I think of Amudalat Ajasa I’m reminded of a 1986 pop tune from the one-hit wonders Timbuk 3, “The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades.”. I didn’t see Ajasa in shades – even in the blazing desert sun of Las Vegas where we gathered over the weekend for the National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NABJ/NAHJ) joint convention – but she might want to invest in a pair of Ray Bans. Maybe Ray Ban should invest in her. The St. Paul native and recent graduate of New York’s Hofstra University is confidently striding into her bright future. And she’s doing it in the spotlight.
