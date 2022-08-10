Read full article on original website
More voters cast DFL primary ballots as Walz, Jensen look ahead to November
In election politics, you take victories wherever you can find them. The two endorsed candidates for governor of Minnesota did just that following primary victories Tuesday against unknown and unfunded party rivals. Jensen carried more than 87 percent of the vote on the GOP side of the primary against two...
Small but mighty showing for anti-establishment GOP candidates in Minnesota primary
Three conservative Republican Senate candidates and a handful of House candidates beat out their more centrist GOP rivals on Tuesday in a primary in which the anti-establishment wing of the party looked to make a mark. That anti-establishment wing — often backed by the far-right Action 4 Liberty or libertarian-leaning...
Finstad wins special election to fill 1st District seat vacated with death of Hagedorn
WASHINGTON — Republican Brad Finstad was declared the winner early Wednesday in a special election to fill the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad won the election by nearly 5,000 votes, or about 52% to 48%, over...
GOP factions lead to unpredictable spending wars in GOP legislative primaries
When a Republican and a Democrat face off for a seat in the Minnesota Legislature, campaign financing is predictable. Less so when both candidates are Republicans competing in a primary. There are GOP primaries in 26 Minnesota House and Senate districts this year, many of which involve different factions of...
A crack in Omar’s armor? Tuesday’s 5th District DFL primary in charts
On Tuesday night, Rep. Ilhan Omar effectively won a third term representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, after she narrowly defeated former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels — by 2.2 percentage points — in the DFL primary for the seat. In a heavily-Democratic district, Omar is a...
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to lawmaker in Austin-area GOP primary race
Minnesota Republican Sen. Gene Dornink will stay on the ballot in a hotly contested primary race in the Austin area. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition that claimed Dornink did not move to Senate District 23 in time to meet residency requirements after his district boundaries changed following the 2020 Census.
Minnesota Nurses Association schedules strike vote for August 15
Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting the Minnesota Nurses Association has scheduled a strike vote for Monday, August 15, as a contract dispute continues between hospitals and approximately 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth. The vote would authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers.
Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes, but not on most Minnesotans
WASHINGTON – Republicans have seized on the tax provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to hammer Democrats, saying the bill would raise every Americans’ taxes. The tax issue has become a favored Republican talking point, espoused by party candidates across the nation, including the heated contest in the 2nd congressional district between Republican Tyler Kistner and Rep. Angie Craig.
Several Minneapolis beaches close due to E. coli contamination
For BringMeTheNews, Tommy Wiita says, “Three beaches are closed in Minneapolis as of Wednesday due to E. coli contamination. The beaches — Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach — have been shuttered after workers who test the waters found that bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Lake Hiawatha Beach also had a blue-green algae advisory issued in June. Cedar Lake Point Beach also closed due to high E. coli levels in July but has since reopened.”
FCC rejects internet funding in Minnesota, nation, for embattled LTD Broadband
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked LTD Broadband from using federal grants to build high-speed internet infrastructure in Minnesota and across the country, saying the embattled company was not capable of delivering on its promises. “We must put scarce universal service dollars to their best possible use as we...
Minnesota Democrats in Congress split over support of Biden in 2024
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has become a target of Democratic anxieties over the upcoming midterm elections, but not all Minnesota Democrats agree with Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig who say the party needs a “new generation” of leadership in 2024. “Senator (Tina) Smith supports President...
Dramatic increase in eviction rate overfills shelters as pandemic protections phased out
From Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari: “Minnesota has never elected a Black woman to the state Senate. Five hope to win their primaries Tuesday and advance to the general election. … They could become the first Black women to serve in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood.”
The way of the wolves in Minnesota: Will DNR see their protection as transcending game management?
Thirty or more years ago my wife and I owned and operated a “Ma & Pa” motel in northern Minnesota. As we cleaned rooms, we would have the TV on. One day I had to stop work when a documentary on wolves caught my attention. A small group...
New regent Tadd Johnson makes Minnesota, university history
A university that was founded on tribal land and has a history of injustices against Native Americans is now finding ways to reckon with that past. Tadd Johnson has been the face of that work. A member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Johnson was the University of Minnesota’s first senior director of tribal relations and this year became the first Native member of the Board or Regents.
Black, Indigenous pregnancy-related deaths are disproportionately high in Minnesota
An MPR story by Michelle Wiley says, “A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and drug overdoses, during 2017 and 2018. In that time period, the state calculated 8.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Health Department report released Thursday. That’s about half the national rate in 2017, or 17.3 deaths per 100,000 births.”
Amudalat Ajasa shines bright while being honored by the National Association of Black Journalists
When I think of Amudalat Ajasa I’m reminded of a 1986 pop tune from the one-hit wonders Timbuk 3, “The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades.”. I didn’t see Ajasa in shades – even in the blazing desert sun of Las Vegas where we gathered over the weekend for the National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NABJ/NAHJ) joint convention – but she might want to invest in a pair of Ray Bans. Maybe Ray Ban should invest in her. The St. Paul native and recent graduate of New York’s Hofstra University is confidently striding into her bright future. And she’s doing it in the spotlight.
Klobuchar and Walz for president? New Washington Post list has them as possible candidates
The Washington Post op-ed page compiled (and published on Friday morning) a list of possible candidates for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination and two Minnesotans made the list: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Tim Walz. Klobuchar, of course, ran in 2020, although didn’t come particularly close to the nomination....
Most, but not all, 1st District voters will vote twice on Aug. 9 to decide who will represent them in Congress
WASHINGTON – When they go to the polls on Aug. 9, most voters in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District may be handed one of the more confusing ballots they’ll ever be asked to fill out. Most will receive a ballot that gives voters – on its second page...
Future prospects for legal sports betting in Minnesota rests with tribes, horse tracks
State Rep. Zack Stephenson was optimistic as he unveiled a bill to bring sports betting to Minnesota. In the four years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to offer such gambling, he’d managed to move a majority of the state’s federally recognized tribal governments from ‘heck no’ to ‘maybe yes.’
Chalking tires, video surveillance in dispute over residency in GOP-held Senate district
Republican state Sen. Gene Dornink had to move from his home in Hayfield to a residence in Brownsdale after the borders of his southern Minnesota district were changed following the 2020 Census. But Keith Haskell — owner of an auto detailing business with a criminal background who recently was the...
