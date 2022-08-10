ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

New Public Health Service Allows You to Order Birth and Death Records Online

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Public Health Department has announced they have partnered with Permitium for citizens to be able to order birth and death certificates from their home through an online portal at https://beaumonttexas.gov/vitalrecords. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to the citizens...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman

BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school

SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
SILSBEE, TX
KFDM-TV

BASF internships create jobs for local students

BEAUMONT, TX — BASF holds an annual summer internship program at their work sites. This year five students joined the TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC site in Port Arthur while four other students interned at the BASF Beaumont site. This program allows students to work side by side with employees on...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
