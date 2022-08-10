Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Beaumont City Council votes to appoint Kenneth Williams as the new City Manager
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has voted 4-3 to appoint Kenneth Williams as the new City Manager, effective September 6. He was one of three finalists for the position, including Interim City Manager Chris Boone. Councilmen Mike Getz, Taylor Neild and Randy Feldschau voted against the appointment. Williams previously...
Proposed severance plan for next likely Beaumont City Manager draws ire of one councilman
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council is scheduled to vote on hiring a new city manager during Tuesday's meeting. Council is set to vote on appointing Kenneth Williams as City Manager, effective October 1. He is one of three finalists for the position. including Interim City Manager Chris Boone. Williams...
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
RIP: Remembering Ofc. Sheena Yarbrough-Powell (Nov. 22, 1996-August 9, 2020)
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department - Today, The Beaumont Police Department remembers Officer Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell who was killed in the line of duty on August 9, 2020. Officer Yarbrough-Powell was killed when her patrol car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Cardinal Drive near Highway...
Remains in two vehicles in same waterway may provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
New Public Health Service Allows You to Order Birth and Death Records Online
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Public Health Department has announced they have partnered with Permitium for citizens to be able to order birth and death certificates from their home through an online portal at https://beaumonttexas.gov/vitalrecords. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to the citizens...
Suspected carjacker apprehended after brief pursuit in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Opelousas Street to Lake Charles on Wednesday evening about 5:00 p.m. in regard to a suspected carjacking. CPSO Communications deputies were able to obtain a description of the SUV from the victim and issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies in the vicinity.
BISD notes academic advancements as the start of the school year approaches
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday, students in the Beaumont Independent School District will become some of the first in Southeast Texas to return to school. The start of classes this year is filled with momentum as the district marks some academic advancements. Accountability ratings are up for many of the...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman
BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
BASF internships create jobs for local students
BEAUMONT, TX — BASF holds an annual summer internship program at their work sites. This year five students joined the TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC site in Port Arthur while four other students interned at the BASF Beaumont site. This program allows students to work side by side with employees on...
DEVELOPING: Man charged with DWI in crash that injures two Beaumont Police officers
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man is charged with DWI following a crash that injured two officers. Francisco Xante Lobos, 24, is in the Jefferson County Jail. A judge set bond at $5,000 for DWI, his second, according to police, but there's no bond set on an immigration hold for I.C.E.
Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students on first day back to school
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office welcomes students back from summer break this morning!. There were lots of smiles, high fives and excited greetings as we start another safe and successful school year.
Chief says no serious injuries reported when driver hits BPD truck with 2 officers inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a collision involving a police truck and another vehicle. The accident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South 11th Street at Hollywood. Chief Jim Singletary tells KFDM/Fox 4 News preliminary reports indicate the other driver hit the...
The Lutcher Theater's 2022-2023 season to include The Blue Man Group & holiday favorites
ORANGE — The Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts located in Orange has released their 2022-2023 season line up. Spotlight Package tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale August 15. "The advantage of purchasing a Season Spotlight Package is the choice of four or more shows,...
