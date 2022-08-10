Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
topgear.com
Brabus makes the Merc EQS even more aerodynamic, increases range
Fancy an extra seven per cent range from your EQS? Brabus has been in the wind tunnel. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is a Mercedes-Benz that has been modified by Brabus, which means you may...
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Looks Almost Ready For The Mustang Mach-E
It's been more than a year since we took a crack at envisaging the design of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and we still don't know exactly what the production version will look like. We've caught test mules undergoing development on more than one occasion, but each sighting thus far has been of a mule that is not wearing the production car's body.
Top Speed
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild
In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
topgear.com
Mercedes SLR McLaren by MSO: GT icon gets new lease of life
Is the Mercedes SLR McLaren now officially ‘retro’?. On the cusp, we’d say. The SLR was the offspring of a tempestuous marriage, and appeared just as the two parties responsible were preparing to divorce. Mercedes wanted to stick close to its late Nineties Vision SLR concept and deliver some kind of Marvel Comics-style Super GT. McLaren was following the F1, an impossible feat, although no-one ever described the SLR as its successor. That would have been silly.
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be another extremely expensive hand-built GT
Bentley always said that it hoped its £1.5m, 650bhp Bacalar would be the first of many limited-run, coachbuilt Mulliner projects, and sure enough we’re about to see the second…. So, what do we know so far? Well, it has a name for starters. Following in the footsteps of...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
topgear.com
Here's what it takes to design a brand new Alfa Romeo
Top Gear heads to the Italian brand’s Turin HQ for a drawing lesson. A Citroen DS is perhaps not the most obvious car you’d find inside Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile HQ, and yet, here we are – only it’s tattooed onto the arm of the man standing in front us.
topgear.com
Paul Stephens Autoart 993R review: a 911 restomod that isn’t a Singer
I know, there’s a risk you’re going to tune out immediately, using the ‘it’s not a Singer, therefore I’m not interested’ defence. But here’s why you should be: bar the £2 million DLS, this drives better than a 'Classic' Singer. What? Impossible!
topgear.com
Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work
Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive
The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
topgear.com
Bugatti’s next hypercar will have a ‘strongly electrified’ combustion engine
But not entirely electric – there’s still a place in the next Bugatti for a ‘very interesting' ICE. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you’re not the sort to pay attention to every online video... we can relate. You’re busy. The wifi is spotty. The video thumbnail had YouTube shrug face on it. Any of these reasons will do.
topgear.com
The 300mph+ Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week
California’s ‘Car Week’ will host one of the world’s fastest open-topped motor cars. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hennessey has confirmed that its Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week, which gives you a little bit of time to prepare thine febrile minds to what a 1,817bhp open-topped motor car is capable of.
topgear.com
Alfa Romeo: “looking electric for the sake of it doesn’t make any sense”
Don’t expect a radical departure from ICE cars of today, says Alfa’s design boss. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Eye-catching design has always been at the forefront of Alfa Romeo philosophy – not that...
topgear.com
New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition
We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
topgear.com
This insane 1,000bhp Ferrari F40 Competizione is for sale
Go on, tell us this isn’t the prancing horse’s high-water mark, lifted even higher. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. To say that the F40 is a legend is probably the easiest opinion to get...
topgear.com
What's the best EV to rival a Tesla?
Sweden's Polestar 2 has the full package – including some very nice looking seatbelts. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Just stop and listen for a moment… ssh. That distant rustling sound you hear? It’s not...
topgear.com
Manhart’s 799bhp Bentley Bentayga is certainly not subtle
Is the 626bhp Bentley Bentayga Speed a little pedestrian for your liking? Would you prefer your monstrous Brit SUV with 800bhp? Well, we’ve bad news for you – Manhart’s modified Bentayga only manages 799bhp. So close!. There aren’t too many details around the BT800 just yet, and...
topgear.com
Here are nine Noughties supercars the Merc-McLaren SLR went up against
SLR – 1:20.9. The Enzo arrived before the SLR, and went about things... rather differently. Natural aspiration, mid-engined layout, an automated manual gearbox and a fighting weight some 300kg lighter than the McMerc made it a bona fide sports car compared to the super-GT nature of the SLR. Then again, you had to be personally invited to buy one by Ferrari, so somehow the SLR was easier to get...
