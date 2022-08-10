Is the Mercedes SLR McLaren now officially ‘retro’?. On the cusp, we’d say. The SLR was the offspring of a tempestuous marriage, and appeared just as the two parties responsible were preparing to divorce. Mercedes wanted to stick close to its late Nineties Vision SLR concept and deliver some kind of Marvel Comics-style Super GT. McLaren was following the F1, an impossible feat, although no-one ever described the SLR as its successor. That would have been silly.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO