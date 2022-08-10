Read full article on original website
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
thefastmode.com
Tucows' Ting Fiber Secures Up to $200 million in Funding
Ting Fiber, a subsidiary of global internet services leader Tucows, announced that it has secured up to $200 million USD in financing from Generate Capital - a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform. Generate's investment will accelerate Ting's deployment of next-generation communications infrastructure to municipalities across the United States...
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
JCPenney Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- JCPenney — the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families — announced today the appointment of Stephanie Plaines as the chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005524/en/ Stephanie Plaines joins JCPenney as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
VEON Completes the Sale of Djezzy Algeria for $682 million
VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, announced that it has received approximately USD 682 million following the completion of the sale of its stake in Djezzy Algeria. This transaction follows VEON’s previously announced strategy to streamline its portfolio. The announcement represents the completion of...
thefastmode.com
Rodrigo Diehl Succeeds Andreas Bierwirth as CEO of Magenta Telekom
There will be a change at the top of the Magenta Telekom management team at the beginning of October, announced the Operator. After ten years as CEO of the company, Andreas Bierwirth is leaving Magenta Telekom to take on a new professional challenge outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. He will be succeeded by Rodrigo Diehl, who is currently responsible for the European B2C business in the Deutsche Telekom Group. Diehl is Argentinean with German roots and looks back on a professional career of more than 20 years in the telecommunications and technology industry.
thefastmode.com
Billing Charging Evolution to Provide $5B Operator Revenue Opportunity, says Kaleido Intelligence
A new study from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence has found that network operators can generate over $5 billion in additional revenues cumulatively over the next 5 years, by implementing BCE (Billing Charging Evolution) and targeting low-bandwidth permanently roaming M2M/IoT connections. This represents three times more than wholesale revenues otherwise billed...
thefastmode.com
Vertical Bridge Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality for Third Consecutive Year
Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, announced that it has realized 100 percent carbon neutrality for the third consecutive year. The Company began a proactive review of its environmental footprint in 2020 which resulted in its initial CarbonNeutral® Certification that year...
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream
A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
thefastmode.com
Bridgestone Taps Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform for Advanced Tire Analytics
Bridgestone announced a collaboration with Microsoft to use Microsoft Azure to accelerate development and go-to-market strategies in support of Bridgestone’s digital transformation and sustainable solutions portfolio. Advanced and predictive maintenance analytics deliver greater productivity and efficiency for customers. Using Azure will enable Bridgestone to create value for customers, primarily...
thefastmode.com
UK-based Cardinality Joins Elisa Polystar
Following the signing of the agreement at the beginning of July, Elisa Polystar has now completed the acquisition of the UK-based Cardinality. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa’s strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate the development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar. Cardinality is a supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally.
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006152/en/ Faraday Future today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
UPS acquires Italian health care provider
UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%. Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.
