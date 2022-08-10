ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

hypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan

Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
CARS
Top Speed

Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday

Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
CARS
MotorAuthority

1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK

Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
CARS
Motorious

Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer

This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours

Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
CARS
topgear.com

Check out all of Techart’s tuning bits for the Porsche 911 GT3

Can't wait for the inevitable GT3 RS? Jump the queue with these lightweight carbon extras. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly need improving. "So addictive," we said, "you want to...
CARS
motor1.com

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spied lapping the Nurburgring

Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes V-Class With 585-HP V8 From AMG GT R Pushed Hard At The ‘Ring

Of all the wild contraptions Mercedes has built over the years, the R63 AMG is among the most bizarre. Somehow, a V8-powered minivan received the stamp of approval from the higher-ups, thus paving the way for a people-mover that was able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds and top out at 171 mph (275 km/h). The R-Class was phased out five years ago, and while it was superseded by the V-Class, the biggest engine available is a V6 diesel.
CARS
topgear.com

Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work

Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
CARS
Road & Track

Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn

When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition

We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
CARS
topgear.com

Here are nine Noughties supercars the Merc-McLaren SLR went up against

SLR – 1:20.9. The Enzo arrived before the SLR, and went about things... rather differently. Natural aspiration, mid-engined layout, an automated manual gearbox and a fighting weight some 300kg lighter than the McMerc made it a bona fide sports car compared to the super-GT nature of the SLR. Then again, you had to be personally invited to buy one by Ferrari, so somehow the SLR was easier to get...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Spied For The First Time

Mercedes-Benz currently has some of the most advanced electric vehicles on the market. The EQ family is constantly growing and currently spans from entry-level EV crossovers to luxurious sedans and SUVs. There are no signs of this expansion slowing down and it seems that the automaker is working on its first Maybach-branded electric vehicle.
CARS
topgear.com

The 300mph+ Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week

California’s ‘Car Week’ will host one of the world’s fastest open-topped motor cars. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hennessey has confirmed that its Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week, which gives you a little bit of time to prepare thine febrile minds to what a 1,817bhp open-topped motor car is capable of.
CARS
topgear.com

New DeLoreans will get sound systems by Cambridge Audio

And no, it probably won’t pump out 1.21 gigawatts. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here’s a question for you – in the Venn diagram of ‘Reads Top Gear’ and ‘Reads What Hi-Fi?’, how much overlap do you think there is? Because we’re wondering how much we have to explain Cambridge Audio and just how big of a deal they are.
ELECTRONICS

