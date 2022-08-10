Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer
This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
topgear.com
Check out all of Techart’s tuning bits for the Porsche 911 GT3
Can't wait for the inevitable GT3 RS? Jump the queue with these lightweight carbon extras. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 doesn’t exactly need improving. "So addictive," we said, "you want to...
motor1.com
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spied lapping the Nurburgring
Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
topgear.com
Paul Stephens Autoart 993R review: a 911 restomod that isn’t a Singer
I know, there’s a risk you’re going to tune out immediately, using the ‘it’s not a Singer, therefore I’m not interested’ defence. But here’s why you should be: bar the £2 million DLS, this drives better than a 'Classic' Singer. What? Impossible!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercedes V-Class With 585-HP V8 From AMG GT R Pushed Hard At The ‘Ring
Of all the wild contraptions Mercedes has built over the years, the R63 AMG is among the most bizarre. Somehow, a V8-powered minivan received the stamp of approval from the higher-ups, thus paving the way for a people-mover that was able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds and top out at 171 mph (275 km/h). The R-Class was phased out five years ago, and while it was superseded by the V-Class, the biggest engine available is a V6 diesel.
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be another extremely expensive hand-built GT
Bentley always said that it hoped its £1.5m, 650bhp Bacalar would be the first of many limited-run, coachbuilt Mulliner projects, and sure enough we’re about to see the second…. So, what do we know so far? Well, it has a name for starters. Following in the footsteps of...
topgear.com
Ferrari’s recalling more than 23,500 cars because the brakes might not work
Do you have a Ferrari? Probably worth calling your local dealership. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. In terms of all-time puckering moments, discovering the brakes don’t work on your Ferrari has the potential to be quite a way up the list. And as some 23,500 Ferrari owners are in danger of finding that out for themselves, you won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari’s initiated a recall to remedy the problem.
Road & Track
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
topgear.com
New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition
We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
topgear.com
Here are nine Noughties supercars the Merc-McLaren SLR went up against
SLR – 1:20.9. The Enzo arrived before the SLR, and went about things... rather differently. Natural aspiration, mid-engined layout, an automated manual gearbox and a fighting weight some 300kg lighter than the McMerc made it a bona fide sports car compared to the super-GT nature of the SLR. Then again, you had to be personally invited to buy one by Ferrari, so somehow the SLR was easier to get...
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Spied For The First Time
Mercedes-Benz currently has some of the most advanced electric vehicles on the market. The EQ family is constantly growing and currently spans from entry-level EV crossovers to luxurious sedans and SUVs. There are no signs of this expansion slowing down and it seems that the automaker is working on its first Maybach-branded electric vehicle.
topgear.com
The 300mph+ Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week
California’s ‘Car Week’ will host one of the world’s fastest open-topped motor cars. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hennessey has confirmed that its Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week, which gives you a little bit of time to prepare thine febrile minds to what a 1,817bhp open-topped motor car is capable of.
topgear.com
New DeLoreans will get sound systems by Cambridge Audio
And no, it probably won’t pump out 1.21 gigawatts. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here’s a question for you – in the Venn diagram of ‘Reads Top Gear’ and ‘Reads What Hi-Fi?’, how much overlap do you think there is? Because we’re wondering how much we have to explain Cambridge Audio and just how big of a deal they are.
topgear.com
The track-only Rodin FZero wants to be the fastest car on planet earth
V10-engined hybrid hypercar will cost £1.8m and aims to blow Red Bull’s RB17 out of the water. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A couple of months ago Red Bull announced it would build the...
Comments / 0