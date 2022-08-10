Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
cbs4local.com
Migrants sent to hospital after SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants inside of an SUV were injured after the SUV crashed into a restaurant in west El Paso Wednesday morning. A white large SUV crashed into the Italian Como's restaurant along Mesa Street near Waymore Drive. Police said the driver of the SUV is...
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
cbs4local.com
Bystanders, firefighters pull woman from car partly submerged in central El Paso sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A woman was pulled from a car partially submerged underwater at the site of a sinkhole in central El Paso Tuesday, viewer video from the rescue showed. The video showed bystanders and El Paso Fire Department crews pulling the woman out of the rear...
cbs4local.com
35-year-old man dies after shooting near Super 8 hotel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman. The spokesman said the man died from his injuries. One other person was injured, according to police.
EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities identify main suspect after they conduct eight searches for missing Isla Mujeres girl
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — A local man believed involved in the disappearance of an Isla Mujeres girl has become the main suspect. On Monday, the Attorney General released a photo and information on Marcos Antonio Cauich Adrián. He is an island taxi driver and it was his home...
El Paso News
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was...
cbs4local.com
2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
cbs4local.com
Police say no foul pay suspected after dead man found in arroyo in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found in an arroyo in Las Cruces. Officers responded to an unattended death near the 2000 block of east Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street around 1:30 p.m.
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents
EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
cbs4local.com
'Zay did I shoot you?': Witness recalls shooting of man after leaving 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 21-year-old man who attended a "mansion party" in far east El Paso was shot by a passenger as he was driving a vehicle, according to a complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos Monday and charged...
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
cbs4local.com
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
cbs4local.com
El Dorado High School evacuated after rupture in plumbing system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Dorado High School was evacuated after a rupture in the plumbing system on Thursday. A message was sent out to parents about the issue. Students, staff and faculty were evacuated. Socorro Independent School operations staff and fire department officials were on site assessing...
cbs4local.com
Repairs to intersection damaged by sinkhole expected this weekend, El Paso Water says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water officials said a water main break underground caused the sinkhole in central El Paso in which a vehicle submerged and a woman had to be rescued Tuesday evening. "The hole was created with a broke twenty-four-inch waterline. This waterline is under...
cbs4local.com
Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
cbs4local.com
Yandell Dr. and Gateway South intersection closed while repairs to water line continue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repair work at the site of a sinkhole that opened up in central El Paso continues, two days after a woman and her car sank in the hole. The car was submerged in water Tuesday night. Crews with El Paso Water started working at...
Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire. 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue The post Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in appeared first on KVIA.
