At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
The latest 992-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S is the most potent 911 ever built. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six puts out a whopping 640 horses and 590 pound-feet of twist. But what if it were given a boost in power? Indeed, Brabus has tuned the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet to deliver a total of 820 horsepower. But today, we have another 911 Turbo S from G-Power, and the brand claims to have done some insane tuning to make the flat-six engine produce a whopping 800 horses. The German tuning brand’s reputation has remained untarnished for over 40 years and is best recognized for its Mercedes-AMG and BMW M modifications. However, it is the brand’s first attempt at the best performance car from Porsche.
Porsche is currently testing the 2023 911, which will likely arrive later this year at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. But before the 2023 lineup is fully revealed, we got a taste of what's to come with the limited edition 911 Sport Classic. Like the recently introduced Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, the Sport Classic comes with unique touches from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, including a retro-themed Pepita cloth interior.
Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
We got to see it in full-sideways action again earlier this year, but now we’ve got some really big news for you…. The self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy. Oh yes. Toyota has released a new video on YouTube to celebrate its latest collaboration – a video that helpfully explains that the toy will not drive or drift on its own, and that you’ll have to push it to get it sliding. Still, hours of fun to be had with toy cars isn’t there? Even better when they’re bewinged drift cars too…
Alfa Romeo has announced the pricing for its new hybrid SUV, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the car will start at £38,595 on the road. There will be three models at launch, the Tonal Special which starts at £38,595, the Tonale Ti which starts at £39,995, and the Tonale Veloce which starts at £42,495.
Back at the turn of the century and millennium, Porsche was in a bit of a financial bind, again. And while plenty of enthusiasts have bemoaned the Cayenne as a grocery getter and not a true Porsche, the fact is the crossover saved the brand and cemented its long-term viability. Here we are 20 years later and the powers that be in Stuttgart have decided to drop on us all that they almost made a convertible version of the Cayenne.
Bentley always said that it hoped its £1.5m, 650bhp Bacalar would be the first of many limited-run, coachbuilt Mulliner projects, and sure enough we’re about to see the second…. So, what do we know so far? Well, it has a name for starters. Following in the footsteps of...
We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
A time of 7m 33s from ‘entirely standard production car’ beats the Model S Plaid’s 7m 35s. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s nothing “entirely standard” about an electric car that can hustle...
WALD turns hybrid Lexus RX SUV into stealth machine with raft of visual updates. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Lexus RX is a sensible hybrid SUV made from a sensible company that trades on cast-iron...
