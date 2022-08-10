Read full article on original website
1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Is A High-Performance Racer By Scaglietti
This swift Italian racer is one of Ferrari's best. In the 1950s, Enzo Ferrari dreamed of creating a car that could dominate nearly every other racer in the Italian automotive industry. Focusing on-track performance and speed first, the dedicated builder built his dream over decades and eventually made some of the world's fastest cars before his death in 1988. One car showing off its creator's highly ambitious dreams and aspirations were the 410 Spider which utilized its high horsepower output and design to make a name for itself at the track.
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Is A Sports Car Worthy Of Its Namesake
This car is a testament to how well Ferrari was doing in the 1980s. GTO has been a big name within the Ferrari and Italian automotive world for decades because of a car which made its name by racing, and winning, against nearly every competitor it came across. Eventually becoming so popular that many joke the iconic American muscle car was named after it, this vehicle became a symbol of the brand’s commitment to the pursuit of performance and style in the 1950 and ‘60s. A few decades later, a new automobile came from the automaker bearing the same name. So, what makes this incredible sports car worthy of wearing that iconic nameplate on its body?
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer
This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid starts at £38,595
Alfa Romeo has announced the pricing for its new hybrid SUV, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the car will start at £38,595 on the road. There will be three models at launch, the Tonal Special which starts at £38,595, the Tonale Ti which starts at £39,995, and the Tonale Veloce which starts at £42,495.
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
topgear.com
Toyota’s self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy
We got to see it in full-sideways action again earlier this year, but now we’ve got some really big news for you…. The self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy. Oh yes. Toyota has released a new video on YouTube to celebrate its latest collaboration – a video that helpfully explains that the toy will not drive or drift on its own, and that you’ll have to push it to get it sliding. Still, hours of fun to be had with toy cars isn’t there? Even better when they’re bewinged drift cars too…
motor1.com
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spied lapping the Nurburgring
Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
Alfa Romeo: It Doesn't Make Sense For EVs To Look Different Than ICE Cars Just For The Sake Of It
Alfisti will be happy to hear the company's designs won't radically change in the impending electric era. In an interview with Top Gear magazine, the man in charge of styling, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, promised to retain the modus operandi by sketching EVs with the same emotional design that has beautified Alfa Romeos for decades. He went as far as to say going with a bespoke design for electric cars doesn’t make sense.
Top Speed
This Custom-Tuned Aventador SVJ Puts Every Other Lamborghini to Shame
If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!
topgear.com
New TG magazine out now: 75 years of Ferrari special edition
We celebrate Ferrari’s birthday with a drive in the Daytona SP3 and an electric lap record at Fiorano. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Click these blue words right now or get down to your local newsagents straight away, because there’s a new issue of Top Gear magazine out today and we’ve been celebrating a rather special birthday.
Digital Trends
Tag Heuer’s new smartwatch goes perfectly with your Porsche
Tag Heuer’s connection to Porsche goes back decades, and the pair of iconic brands have recently signed a partnership that goes beyond simple co-branding and into the development of new products together. One of the first Tag Heuer and Porsche products to come about is the new Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch.
topgear.com
The 300mph+ Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week
California’s ‘Car Week’ will host one of the world’s fastest open-topped motor cars. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Hennessey has confirmed that its Venom F5 Roadster will be revealed next week, which gives you a little bit of time to prepare thine febrile minds to what a 1,817bhp open-topped motor car is capable of.
topgear.com
Porsche beats Tesla: Taycan Turbo S sets new Nürburgring electric car lap record
A time of 7m 33s from ‘entirely standard production car’ beats the Model S Plaid’s 7m 35s. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s nothing “entirely standard” about an electric car that can hustle...
