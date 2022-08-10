ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Z94

The Catalytic Converter Theft Trend Has Reached Lawton

There is a piece of your vehicle's exhaust system that is tremendously valuable to the lowly criminals in the world. Your catalytic converter. It's the part of your exhaust system that converts the more harmful elements and compound results of the combustion engine into lesser harmful gases. Hydrocarbons get broken down into water vapors, carbon monoxide becomes carbon dioxide, etc... and it's only able to do that because of what is contained inside the converter.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Texas State
Texas Industry
Texas Business
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location

Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 2

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Plainview, Canyon, Amarillo, and Wichita Falls. “We found that there are absolutely hidden gems in these locations — the people at the museums and universities have a longstanding history in the region. Even if they aren’t from the Panhandle, they’ve been there a long time.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
cw39.com

Twitch trend leads to large police response in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hot into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise to 100 or higher this weekend with low humidity and high fire weather concerns. We’ll keep it hot into early next week before a cold front heads our way with some rain chances around Wednesday and for the latter half of next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

County cemetery board plans fish fry fund-raiser

The Montague County Cemetery Board will have its annual fish fry fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27. Crappie and catfish will be served along with all the trimmings at the Forestburg Community Center. All you can eat will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Take-out will be available.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Men wanted for passing counterfeit money

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s financial crimes detectives are looking for two men who are wanted in connection to passing counterfeit money at multiple locations around Texoma. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s Crime of the week. “Having counterfeit money being...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
AMARILLO, TX
KLAW 101

What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
LAWTON, OK

