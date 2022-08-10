Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Catalytic Converter Theft Trend Has Reached Lawton
There is a piece of your vehicle's exhaust system that is tremendously valuable to the lowly criminals in the world. Your catalytic converter. It's the part of your exhaust system that converts the more harmful elements and compound results of the combustion engine into lesser harmful gases. Hydrocarbons get broken down into water vapors, carbon monoxide becomes carbon dioxide, etc... and it's only able to do that because of what is contained inside the converter.
Fire on Giddings Street burns two buildings
No one was injured in a fire that damaged a garage and a rear apartment of a home on Giddings Street Sunday afternoon.
newschannel6now.com
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
newschannel6now.com
Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
Archer City family loses home in fire
An Archer City family lost nearly everything when their home burned Sunday afternoon.
glasstire.com
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 2
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Plainview, Canyon, Amarillo, and Wichita Falls. “We found that there are absolutely hidden gems in these locations — the people at the museums and universities have a longstanding history in the region. Even if they aren’t from the Panhandle, they’ve been there a long time.”
cw39.com
Twitch trend leads to large police response in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue at around 3:16 p.m. Friday, August 12, in response to a woman who told emergency dispatch she had just shot her husband with a rifle and said she would kill herself in 10 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Details on charges against Clay Co. tax assessor
Texoma's Homepage has confirmed that the Texas Comptroller's office began an investigation in July 2021 that led to Longoria's charges following an extensive audit.
newschannel6now.com
Hot into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise to 100 or higher this weekend with low humidity and high fire weather concerns. We’ll keep it hot into early next week before a cold front heads our way with some rain chances around Wednesday and for the latter half of next week.
bowienewsonline.com
County cemetery board plans fish fry fund-raiser
The Montague County Cemetery Board will have its annual fish fry fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27. Crappie and catfish will be served along with all the trimmings at the Forestburg Community Center. All you can eat will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Take-out will be available.
newschannel6now.com
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
City View ISD announces new partnership for ‘personal safety skills education’
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD announced Friday it would partner with Kidpower International, a global nonprofit dedicated to educating students and educators about personal safety skills. “We are devastated by the terrible allegations we have heard, where past unsafe behavior by a school staff person have affected...
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Men wanted for passing counterfeit money
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s financial crimes detectives are looking for two men who are wanted in connection to passing counterfeit money at multiple locations around Texoma. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s Crime of the week. “Having counterfeit money being...
Clay County tax assessor charged with misuse of $9.2 million of county funds
#BREAKING The Clay County tax assessor-collector has been charged with embezzlement.
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Humane Society of Wichita County holds Clear the Shelters event
The Humane Society of Wichita County held a Clear the Shelters event to raise awareness and up adoption numbers Saturday, August 13.
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Comments / 0