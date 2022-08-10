Read full article on original website
KCBY
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
KTVL
Oregon firefighters handle small lightning fire near Mt. McLoughlin
TRAIL — Lightning earlier this week in the southeast part of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has prompted firefighters to search those areas for new fires. RRSNF said in a release that their firefighters are completing their work on Wednesday, August 10, on the Freye Fire in the Sky Lakes Wilderness east of Mt. McLoughlin.
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Mount Shasta Herald
Clear Fire burns southeast of Mt. Shasta
Crews are on the scene of a small brush fire burning southeast of Mount Shasta in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service reported smoke was visible from the Clear Fire, burning near the 31 Road, an area about a mile southeast of Mount Shasta. The...
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chaotic storm leaves dramatic aftermath in Northern La Pine
A storm wreaked havoc in La Pine on Tuesday evening. “The sky started turning black from the East and I thought, oh something is going on,” said Dave Barrera, of La Pine. “We could hear the rain coming down,” said Dick Beeson, of La Pine. “I was hailing,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Red-eye: Oregon fire detection plane looks for new starts in dead of night
Lightning storms and drought conditions are a recipe for wildfires, a mix Central Oregon has seen over the last few days. But what if firefighters could detect those fires before sunrise?. The Oregon Department of Forestry has a small aircraft that looks for wildfires. And what it lacks in amenities,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine thunderstorm aftermath: 60-70 mph winds, 1,000 lose power
About 1,000 residents north of La Pine lost power Tuesday afternoon during a brief but powerful thunderstorm. On Wednesday, residents and utility companies cleaned up and repaired damage. Central Oregon Daily News checked with the National Weather Service for an explanation of the weather event that pounded the area. “It...
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
oregontoday.net
DEQ Air Quality Advisory Southern Oregon, Aug. 9
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday through Tuesday for Southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction, due to smoke from wildfires in Northern California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Tuesday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Parts of Oregon close to active wildfires may also be impacted intermittently by smoke this week, such as Oakridge in eastern Lane County due to fires in the central Cascades.
opb.org
Police investigating Eastern Oregon wolf killing
Authorities are investigating the killing of a 2-year-old wolf they say was shot in a wilderness area of Baker County. The wolf, known as OR 112, was a collared female member of the Keating wolf pack and had been roaming through the Pine Creek Wildlife Management area according the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division.
q13fox.com
Cooler temps for Puget Sound, lightning threat across Washington
SEATTLE - We're forecasting noticeably cooler temperatures across the Puget Sound lowlands today. The lightning threat is also spiking, and unfortunately this is elevating fire danger (especially in Eastern Washington). In the map below, everyone in light green is facing a chance for relatively weak thunderstorms and small hail today....
Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Senior Fishing Derby at Walton Lake
Dozens of fish were caught, prizes were won, and everybody had fun at the annual senior fishing derby at Walton Lake. The Cordoba brothers, Louie and Zenon, drove four hours from Portland to participate in the 27th annual Senior Fishing Derby at Walton Lake. “We thought it was going to...
kezi.com
Oregon officials make plans to remove derelict water vessels
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- State officials are determining plans and funding to remove derelict vessels that are polluting Oregon’s waterways in the coming months. Officials with the Oregon Department of State Lands said the process started in June, when the State Land Board ordered the DSL to request $40 million in funds from the state budget to address watercraft abandoned in Oregon’s waterways. The DSL says abandoned and derelict vessels create both environmental and navigational hazards, making them a serious threat to waterway health and safety.
Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound
Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Reward offered after wolf found shot dead in Eastern Oregon
(Editor’s note: An image of the dead wolf appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some to see.) A reward is being offered to help find whoever shot and killed a female wolf in Eastern Washington near the Idaho border. Oregon State Police say...
