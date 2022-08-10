Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Tucows' Ting Fiber Secures Up to $200 million in Funding
Ting Fiber, a subsidiary of global internet services leader Tucows, announced that it has secured up to $200 million USD in financing from Generate Capital - a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform. Generate's investment will accelerate Ting's deployment of next-generation communications infrastructure to municipalities across the United States...
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
thefastmode.com
cloudIT Partners with Versa Networks to Deliver SASE to Growing Client Base
CloudIT, an innovative Managed Service Providers in the U.S., announced they are a Versa ACE Partner and will offer Versa Networks solutions. cloudIT’s new partner Versa was recognized by Dell’Oro Group, as the SASE market leader with 84% market share in unified category in 2021. Integrated SASE implements SASE networking and security as a single unified platform and is expected to outpace disaggregated SASE, with a five-year CAGR of 56 percent, compared to 15 percent for disaggregated SASE. The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.
CNBC
These 2 college friends pawned watches and cars to fund their cannabis startup—it could bring in $400 million this year
Pouring your hard-earned money and time into a new business idea can be terrifying, even for experienced entrepreneurs. For Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, their second attempt at it nearly broke them. Tracz, 37, and Solano, 38, are co-CEOs and co-founders of Jeeter, a Desert Hot Springs, California-based cannabis brand...
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
thefastmode.com
Sanjay Poonen Appointed as New CEO and President of Cohesity
Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, announced the appointment of Sanjay Poonen as CEO and President. He will also join the Cohesity Board of Directors. Poonen was formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VMware and President of SAP. Mohit Aron, who has been CEO since founding the company in 2013, will accelerate Cohesity’s product innovation and roadmap as Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer. Aron will continue to lead the company’s research and development (R&D), support and services, as well as the Office of the CTO. He will remain on the Cohesity Board of Directors.
thefastmode.com
Pakistan's Jazz Selects Juniper to Build Fully-Automated Data Center Infra
Juniper Networks has been selected by Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and leading digital service provider, to create a transformative, expanded and upgraded data center network to underpin Jazz’s services delivery platform for its 74.9 million subscribers. Jazz’s objective was to reimagine its...
thefastmode.com
Bridgestone Taps Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform for Advanced Tire Analytics
Bridgestone announced a collaboration with Microsoft to use Microsoft Azure to accelerate development and go-to-market strategies in support of Bridgestone’s digital transformation and sustainable solutions portfolio. Advanced and predictive maintenance analytics deliver greater productivity and efficiency for customers. Using Azure will enable Bridgestone to create value for customers, primarily...
thefastmode.com
VEON Completes the Sale of Djezzy Algeria for $682 million
VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, announced that it has received approximately USD 682 million following the completion of the sale of its stake in Djezzy Algeria. This transaction follows VEON’s previously announced strategy to streamline its portfolio. The announcement represents the completion of...
thefastmode.com
Accenture, AWS Collaborate to Upskill Youth for Cloud Careers in India
Accenture is collaborating with AWS to help underemployed or unemployed individuals in India start a career in cloud computing through AWS re/Start, a 12-week, in-person, skills-development program that is offered at no cost and prepares learners for entry-level roles in areas like IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. It will also connect learners to potential employers and offer support for resume writing and coaching for job interviews.
thefastmode.com
Billing Charging Evolution to Provide $5B Operator Revenue Opportunity, says Kaleido Intelligence
A new study from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence has found that network operators can generate over $5 billion in additional revenues cumulatively over the next 5 years, by implementing BCE (Billing Charging Evolution) and targeting low-bandwidth permanently roaming M2M/IoT connections. This represents three times more than wholesale revenues otherwise billed...
ChannelAdvisor Announces Integration with Shopee - Leading Online Shopping Platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan
Leading multichannel commerce platform now offers integration access to Singapore-based marketplace. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced its integration with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that offers an easy, secure and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee enables businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services. Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company.
TechCrunch
Miferia wants to expand its wholesale inventory marketplace across Latin America
In 2021, nearly 300 million people were shopping online in Latin America; Mexico accounted for 27% of that e-commerce activity, according to Statista. E-commerce was a small percentage, about 6%, of all retail sales in Mexico in 2020, and is forecasted to grow to 15% by 2023. However, Tariq Musa,...
thefastmode.com
Mobile Networks Are Evolving With 5G - And So Are the Security Threats Targeting Them Featured
Telecom operators must think again about how best to defend their mobile networks and protect their subscribers, says Dmitry Kurbatov, co-founder and CTO of global mobile telecom security start-up SecurityGen. Mobile operators today face a growing range of continuously evolving threats. If hackers successfully breach an operator’s network, they can...
thefastmode.com
Claroty Unveils New Cloud-based Industrial Cybersecurity Platform
Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, announced the general availability of Claroty xDome, a new cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises. Claroty xDome is the industry’s first solution to deliver the ease and scalability...
thefastmode.com
Tencent Cloud EdgeOne to Provide Integrated Security Protection
Along with the rapid development of enterprise digitalization, new edge computing scenarios and applications have now begun emerging in various industries. Drawing from more than 20 years of experience in technology solutions, Tencent Cloud announced the launch of Tencent Cloud EdgeOne – an upgraded one-stop platform that integrates Tencent’s experience in network performance and security with high efficiency and stability for global enterprises.
thefastmode.com
Vertical Bridge Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality for Third Consecutive Year
Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, announced that it has realized 100 percent carbon neutrality for the third consecutive year. The Company began a proactive review of its environmental footprint in 2020 which resulted in its initial CarbonNeutral® Certification that year...
