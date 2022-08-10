ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

CBS News

Pet supplies, monetary donations being accepted for flooding victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following the recent flooding in parts of the area, local volunteer organizations have been out in full force, assisting humans and pets alike. One of those organizations, the County Animal Response Team took to Facebook over the weekend to spread the word about what's needed to assist those impacted by the disasters.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township father charged in baby's death

A Peters Township man is facing a manslaughter charge after being accused of leaving his 3-month-old infant for several hours inside a parked vehicle on a hot June day. Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Thursday morning. In addition to the manslaughter charge, a felony, Nguyen faces an additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
977rocks.com

Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop

A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project

BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
explore venango

Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail

CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet

A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
wtae.com

Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam

Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA

