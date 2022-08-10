Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS News
Pet supplies, monetary donations being accepted for flooding victims
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following the recent flooding in parts of the area, local volunteer organizations have been out in full force, assisting humans and pets alike. One of those organizations, the County Animal Response Team took to Facebook over the weekend to spread the word about what's needed to assist those impacted by the disasters.
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Dive teams recover pickup truck from Westmoreland County lake
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews recovered a pickup truck that was found in a Westmoreland County lake Thursday morning. The mid-90s Chevy pickup truck was found by group of fishermen near the Bridgeport Dam around 9 a.m. Chopper 11 flew over the lake and saw crews pull the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township father charged in baby's death
A Peters Township man is facing a manslaughter charge after being accused of leaving his 3-month-old infant for several hours inside a parked vehicle on a hot June day. Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Thursday morning. In addition to the manslaughter charge, a felony, Nguyen faces an additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deputy sheriff helps nab fugitive at Ross Park Mall who officials say evaded arrest several other times
An off-duty Allegheny County deputy sheriff who was shopping with his family Wednesday at Ross Park Mall helped to nab a fugitive wanted for firearm violations and a penchant for fleeing from police and evading capture, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy sheriff, who was not identified, spotted Dejon...
977rocks.com
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who paralyzed Latrobe woman in Parkway East crash sentenced to 2 to 4 years
A Wilkinsburg man who was in the throes of mental illness last year when he went on a 75-minute crime spree, including stealing two cars, striking pedestrians and causing a crash that led to a Latrobe woman’s paralysis, will serve two to four years’ incarceration. Derek Deleon Brown,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. animal shelters take in beagles rescued from Virginia mass-breeding facility
More than two dozen beagles removed from a Virginia breeding facility last month will wait for their forever homes at six Western Pennsylvania rescue facilities, according to the rescue groups. Twenty-one of the dogs were brought to the area through a joint effort involving Pittsburgh’s Humane Animal Rescue, Animal Friends,...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project
BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple warrants arrested at Ross Park Mall
25-year-old Dejon Fuller was taken into custody Wednesday at Ross Park Mall. He was apprehended after being spotted while shopping at the mall by an off-duty deputy sheriff.
explore venango
Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail
CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
wtae.com
Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam
Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
Comments / 0