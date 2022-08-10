ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chancellor to hold crisis talks with gas and electricity bosses

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHGEX_0hBIU8Em00
Financial News

Energy sector bosses will take part in crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.

In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said bills are set to soar to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 on Tuesday, before rising even further in the new year.

There has been widespread anger at Shell, BP and British Gas owner Centrica announcing bumper financial results while households struggle to cope with soaring bills.

The Sun reported gas and electricity executives will meet with the Cabinet ministers on Thursday morning, when the bosses will be asked to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.

It comes as Liz Truss branded as “bizarre” proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over.

The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.

The Government has already promised £400 to every household and extra help for the more vulnerable.

On Monday, Scotland’s First Minister called on Mr Johnson to move a proposed meeting between the heads of the UK’s governments from September to this week to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunak ramps up promises to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Rishi Sunak has ramped up his promises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis as he seeks to gain ground on his rival in the Tory leadership contest. The former chancellor has said he is prepared to find up to £10 billion of extra support for those facing rising bills in the autumn – with a vision to cover the total cost for up to 16 million vulnerable people, according to The Times.
ECONOMY
BBC

'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'

For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Don’t Pay: Government says campaign for energy bill payers’ strike is ‘highly irresponsible’

The government has said a campaign for energy customers to go on strike and refuse to pay rising tariffs is “highly irresponsible”.A campaign group called Don't Pay says 70,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity in protest of escalating costs.The government’s energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, is currently set at £1,971 a year for a typical household – but it is predicted to rise to well over £3,000 from 1 October.There are also warnings that prices could go even higher in April 2023, hitting around £3,700 on current trajectories. Don’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis, says Sunak

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race for No 10, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.Earlier, Ms Truss – who had previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.She said that if she became prime minister on September 5, she would instruct the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss vows to be 'robust' with French and 'to deal with' European judges in order to solve Channel migrant crisis

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss tonight promised to be 'robust' with the French and 'to deal with' European judges in order to solve the Channel migrant crisis. The Foreign Secretary vowed to see through the Government's Rwanda scheme, if she becomes prime minister, as a means of stemming the numbers arriving on British shores in small boats.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#British Energy#British Gas#Energy Sector#The Front Runner#Linus Business#Uk#Business Industry#Cornwall Insight#Shell#Bp#Sun#Cabinet#Tory
The Independent

Labour blasts ‘absurd’ tax regime after report shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK

Labour has accused the government of favouring oil and gas giants with a “uniquely generous” regime of tax and subsidies, after it emerged that Shell had received more than £100m from the UK taxpayer in 2021.The payment was revealed in a Shell report, which showed that the company had paid out a total of £17bn in taxes and royalties to governments around the world last year. State subsidies outweighed charges in only a handful of countries, and the UK was by far the biggest payer, followed by India at £15m and Germany at £3m.Labour said that poorly designed tax breaks...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
LADbible

Ofgem warns customers not to stop paying energy bills for Don't Pay

People across the UK have been warned not to take part in a growing civil disobedience campaign against the soaring costs of gas and electricity. Tens of thousands of Brits have pledged to take part in Don't Pay, which involves cancelling direct debits and ignoring bills from energy companies from 1 October if the situation hasn't changed by then.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Economy drives wedge between Sunak and Truss at latest Tory hustings

Economic policy once again drove a wedge between the two Tory leadership contenders as they took to the stage in the latest hustings for party members. Rishi Sunak claimed that, without pledging further direct payments, his rival would leave pensioners and those on very low incomes at risk of “real destitution”.
ECONOMY
BBC

Liz Truss defends energy firms saying profit is not evil

Liz Truss has defended earnings at energy companies amid soaring price rises, saying profits should not be considered "dirty and evil". The Tory leadership hopeful said windfall taxes on profits - urged by some to fund help for households - were about "bashing business". She said cutting taxes was the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cost of living: Truss and Sunak face questions amid fresh energy bill warning

Rishi Sunak has said the government will need to provide more support than he previously thought to support vulnerable people with bills.He warned Liz Truss’s tax-cut plans without direct support would leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution.”And answering questions at an event in Cheltenham organised by the Conservatives with party members, he said this would be a “moral failure”.Mr Sunak and Ms Truss were facing a fresh hustings grilling over their policy plans, after experts warned UK households face paying higher energy prices for about a decade until more renewable electricity generation brings...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy