Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
Amazon Adds Another Popular Smart Home Brand to Its Amazon Prime Mix
That Roomba vacuum robot you were considering buying – or that’s already patrolling your floors for dust bunnies – will soon have ties to your go-to online shopping service. Amazon, which recently raised its Amazon Prime subscription price, is spending $1.7 billion to buy iRobot, the maker...
300 Japanese stores will be reshelved by robot arms next month
Meet TX-SCARA, whose job is far less terrifying than its name implies. TelexistenceTelexistence's TX-SCARA is designed to fill Japan's labor shortage, but its implications are much larger than that.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Refurbished Electronics Coming To Stores In 2022
Do you buy electronics at Walmart? The company stocks products from well-known brands like Apple, KitchenAid, and Samsung. But the retailer wants to give shoppers greater variety in its offerings. The move will happen later this year. The company's focus right now is to reduce its excess clothing inventory.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
Accenture, AWS Collaborate to Upskill Youth for Cloud Careers in India
Accenture is collaborating with AWS to help underemployed or unemployed individuals in India start a career in cloud computing through AWS re/Start, a 12-week, in-person, skills-development program that is offered at no cost and prepares learners for entry-level roles in areas like IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. It will also connect learners to potential employers and offer support for resume writing and coaching for job interviews.
Mobile Networks Are Evolving With 5G - And So Are the Security Threats Targeting Them Featured
Telecom operators must think again about how best to defend their mobile networks and protect their subscribers, says Dmitry Kurbatov, co-founder and CTO of global mobile telecom security start-up SecurityGen. Mobile operators today face a growing range of continuously evolving threats. If hackers successfully breach an operator’s network, they can...
NEW DATA: Buy Buttons Save Consumers 148 Million Hours Each Year at Checkout
Merchants are adding buy buttons— shortcuts to check out via a payment platform that skips the typical “add-to-cart” and payment steps — more quickly than they have since 2018. Nearly three-quarters of all eTailers now offer buy buttons, significantly streamlining the purchase journey. However, PYMNTS data...
Rodrigo Diehl Succeeds Andreas Bierwirth as CEO of Magenta Telekom
There will be a change at the top of the Magenta Telekom management team at the beginning of October, announced the Operator. After ten years as CEO of the company, Andreas Bierwirth is leaving Magenta Telekom to take on a new professional challenge outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. He will be succeeded by Rodrigo Diehl, who is currently responsible for the European B2C business in the Deutsche Telekom Group. Diehl is Argentinean with German roots and looks back on a professional career of more than 20 years in the telecommunications and technology industry.
An inside look at Amazon’s drone delivery system, flight-testing facilities
As it prepares to bring free Prime Air drone deliveries to customers in California and Texas, Amazon is offering an inside look at how its drone delivery system works. A new video released by the company shows rigorous flight tests being conducted at one of its facilities in Oregon. Amazon’s...
Conversational intelligence company Jiminny nabs $16.5M to unlock sales team insights
Founded out of London in 2016, Jiminny offers companies the technology to gain insights into how well their sales or customer support teams are engaging with their clients across voice, video, email and messaging. By integrating into a company’s broader tech stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools,...
3 in 4 Brits Don't Use Smartphones to Check Prices, Inventory In-Store
The unofficial FinTech capital of Europe, Britain is still lagging when it comes to important aspects of the digital shift like mobile-assisted shopping and digital payments. In The U.K. edition of the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, part of a larger survey of 3,100 businesses and over 13,000 consumers across six countries, we find that U.K. merchants are lacking many of the digital features that make omnichannel shopping a delightful experience as opposed to the same old thing.
Augmented Reality Encourages UK Shoppers to See In-Store Through Their Phones
In the “Benchmarking the Digital Transformation” report, PYMNTS found that 83% of Brits owned a smartphone, the second highest when compared to data from the other 10 countries studied. That same report revealed that a third of online U.K. consumer transactions used a mobile wallet, which also accounted...
Spark Launches New Zealand's First 5G Street Museum with AR features
Introducing a modern twist on the traditional museum experience, Spark has launched New Zealand’s first interactive 5G Street Museum – a co-created series of 5G-powered augmented reality (AR) experiences that bring to life unseen stories of some of our nation’s most iconic creatives: Parris Goebel, Benee, David Dallas, Teeks, and Askew One.
WM5G Wins £10m Gov Tender to Create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network
West Midlands 5G (WM5G), the UK’s largest 5G innovation company has won a £10m Government tender to create the UK’s Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN). WM5G won this tender as part of a UK wide consortium led by Digital Catapult and also including CW (Cambridge Wireless) and the University of Bristol. UKTIN, first announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in March, aims to make the UK the easiest place in the world to access and take part in telecoms research, development and innovation. It will guide businesses and researchers looking to access funding or testing facilities in the UK and enable the best use of public and private investment in R&D, as well as ensuring that knowledge is effectively and efficiently shared across the telecoms industry.
Sanjay Poonen Appointed as New CEO and President of Cohesity
Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, announced the appointment of Sanjay Poonen as CEO and President. He will also join the Cohesity Board of Directors. Poonen was formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VMware and President of SAP. Mohit Aron, who has been CEO since founding the company in 2013, will accelerate Cohesity’s product innovation and roadmap as Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer. Aron will continue to lead the company’s research and development (R&D), support and services, as well as the Office of the CTO. He will remain on the Cohesity Board of Directors.
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
Tel Aviv-based grocery tech startup Shopic has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Qualcomm Ventures, which saw participation from Vintage Investment Partners and Clal Insurance. Existing investors IBI Tech Fund, Tal Ventures, Claridge Israel and Shufersal also supported the round, Tech Funding News reported Tuesday...
