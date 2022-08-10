Read full article on original website
Republican Brad Finstad wins special election to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Brad Finstad wins special election to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Gerald Malloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald Malloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mandela Barnes wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mandela Barnes wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Becca Balint wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Vermont's 1st Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Becca Balint wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Vermont's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
West Virginia lawmaker to become adviser to governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice. Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher,...
Arkansas lawmakers advance tax cut, school safety bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers advanced tax cuts and a school safety grant program on Tuesday as they began a special session spurred by the state's $1.6 billion surplus. The House and Senate Revenue and Taxation committees endorsed identical bills outlining the tax cuts proposed by Republican...
Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New standardized test results released Wednesday show reading levels of Indiana's younger students have improved just slightly but still remain below results from before the pandemic. Nearly one in five students “have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade,” according to data...
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding...
