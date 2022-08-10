ST. PETERSBURG — The City Council on Thursday voted down the second attempt to pursue rent control in a city overwhelmed by an affordable housing crisis. Council members convened for a special meeting Thursday to discuss putting the issue on the November ballot for a public vote following public protests for relief. After a city attorney’s office opinion saying they did not have time for to take the necessary legal steps for a public vote this year, council members pivoted to considering a special election next year.

