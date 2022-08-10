Annual school supply giveaway in Easton aids families

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Wicomico Public Library is accepting school supplies ahead of the school year
SALISBURY, Md. – The school year is less than a month away and teachers and parents are getting ready to get back to work. With inflation impacting prices, families in the area are getting some support. At the Wicomico Public Library, you can drop off supplies. “It’s unfortunate that...
Cape Gazette
School supply and barbecue giveaway set Aug. 27
A Back-to-School Supply and Platter Giveaway is set for 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at West Side New Beginnings Community Center, 19801 Norwood St., Rehoboth Beach. S.E. Brittingham Enterprises BBQ and Catering is partnering with the West Side New Beginnings West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program to present the event.
Cape Gazette
West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program celebrates 20 years
West Side New Beginnings was formed in 1990 and became incorporated in April 1992. An executive committee was chosen to focus on the goal of WSNB to make the community a better, safer place for area youth and families to live. Our mission is to establish a cohesive network to...
WMDT.com
Local organizations team up to improve living conditions for low-income, senior homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. – Two local organizations are teaming up to ensure more homeowners have access to safe and healthy living environments. Earlier this year, the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS) board of directors donated $20,000 of their rehab fund to Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM). In June, SNHS submitted a grant application to its chartering organization, NeighborWorks America, to add to those funds. NeighborWorks American agreed to provide an additional $25,000 in grant money to CHM.
Cape Gazette
Little Jackasses In Georgetown
Georgetown, DE.... Rare baby animals will be making appearances at local landmarks and businesses throughout Georgetown this week. Jasper and Duncan are four month-old miniature donkeys, and they’re part of one organization’s efforts to help break the cycle of addiction. Christian Grace LLC, a company with peer-supportive homes...
WBOC
Possibility Of A Tattoo Shop In Downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - As of now, tattoo parlors are not allowed in the downtown waterfront district of Cambridge. Getting a tattoo, downtown, might be in the near future. City commissioners considered the idea at this week's meeting, after one community member requested tattoo parlors be allowed. Some members would like...
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce schedule change for start of 2022-23 school year
WESTOVER, Md. – After reviewing community survey feedback on a proposed “staggered start” to the school year, Somerset County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will proceed with the schedule change. On Monday, August 29th, ONLY the following grades by school will report:. Deal Island Elementary:...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo hosting End of Summer Party
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo is hosting an End of Summer Party this Saturday, August 13th. Swing by the zoo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for keeper talks, face painting, food trucks, local vendors, and much more. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
chestertownspy.org
The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean
Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
foxbaltimore.com
Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
VIDEO: SPCA Of Anne Arundel County Intake Building Devastated By Recent Round Of Storms
Several animals have been displaced after a heavy round of storms caused severe damage to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, officials say. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5, the storms destroyed several kennels in the building, as shown in a video posted by the SPCA. The...
WMDT.com
Local girl spends day as City Administrator
SALISBURY, Md. – Maura Ennis of Salisbury got the chance to be City Administrator for the day on Thursday. She had a full plate signing documents, attending meetings, and even having lunch at the brand new Riverwalk Game Park. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
WBOC
Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks. They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent. During last night's Cambridge City Commission meeting, neighbor's gave a number of concerns. One of those being nighttime activity at their parks. One specific park being the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
WMDT.com
Easton High School grads complete apprenticeships
EASTON, Md. – Two Easton High School Class of 2022 grads have completed their apprenticeships through the Maryland Youth Apprenticeship Program. The program allows juniors and seniors to develop job skills to launch their future careers. Congratulations to Matthew Cauffman and William Burgess. We want to hear your good...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
