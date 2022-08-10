ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual school supply giveaway in Easton aids families

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
 1 day ago
EASTON — Dozens of kids ranging in school age from preschool to college were able to get free backpacks and school supplies at Moton Park in Easton on Saturday. The brand new school supplies were purchased with funds raised from the charity Endless Vision’s basketball and football games.

