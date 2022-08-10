Read full article on original website
Related
This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
McLaren Building 12 SLR Race Car Restomods For $350K Plus Donor Car
The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is a very special supercar. Just over 2,100 were built during its production run through the 2000s, including a special model called the 722 Edition in honor of Sir Stirling Moss. That led to a track-only version called the 722 GT, stripped of its luxurious interior and focused purely on going fast. Just 21 were made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road & Track
The Rarest McLaren F1 of All Is for Sale
The McLaren F1 is quickly becoming one of the most desirable collector cars on the planet. It's widely touted as one of the best-driving cars of its era, and perhaps of all time. Only 106 examples exist, meaning it's news every time one comes up for sale. And this car, chassis 059, is the most unique F1 of all.
hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
topgear.com
Toyota’s self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy
We got to see it in full-sideways action again earlier this year, but now we’ve got some really big news for you…. The self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy. Oh yes. Toyota has released a new video on YouTube to celebrate its latest collaboration – a video that helpfully explains that the toy will not drive or drift on its own, and that you’ll have to push it to get it sliding. Still, hours of fun to be had with toy cars isn’t there? Even better when they’re bewinged drift cars too…
Top Speed
Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider
Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
topgear.com
Here's what it takes to design a brand new Alfa Romeo
Top Gear heads to the Italian brand’s Turin HQ for a drawing lesson. A Citroen DS is perhaps not the most obvious car you’d find inside Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile HQ, and yet, here we are – only it’s tattooed onto the arm of the man standing in front us.
3,700-Mile Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Is One Of Only 35 In America
With the introduction of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Torinese brand has forgotten its heritage. Aside from the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio models, the brand's contemporary offerings are nowhere near as sporting as they once were. Some company execs have said the sporty image will be shed further, but CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has promised the company will soon return to its glory days and build vehicles like the bewitching 8C Spider you see here.
topgear.com
There’s a new Lamborghini Urus coming, and it is already a Pikes Peak record holder
Lambo snatches the production SUV Pikes Peak record from the Bentley Bentayga. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Lamborghini has set a new Pikes Peak record for production SUVs, taking a camouflaged “yet-to-be-revealed new Urus model” up...
Top Speed
This Custom-Tuned Aventador SVJ Puts Every Other Lamborghini to Shame
If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!
Road & Track
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
topgear.com
Tesla Semi Truck coming later this year, Cybertruck in 2023
Elon Musk says the long-awaited Semi Truck will start shipping soon, with the Cybertruck following next year. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. More than four-and-a-half years have passed since the Tesla Semi truck was revealed to the world. Back then it was mooted for launch in 2019, but, um, it hasn’t. Won’t be much longer though according to Elon Musk: he says (on Twitter, of course) it’ll start shipping later this year.
Is your Ferrari one of the 23,500 recalled because the brakes might stop working?
Fast cars should be dependable about stopping.
topgear.com
Seat MÓ review: funky electric scooter tested in the UK
You know Seat. Purveyor of four-wheeled hits including the Leon, Ibiza and many more. Turns out it makes bikes, too. Electric ones. This scooter-style city bike hit the road at the end of last year: zero emissions, automatic gearbox and the equivalent power of a 125cc class scooter. All you need to ride it is to have successfully completed the CBT.
Truth About Cars
23,555 More Ferraris Recalled Over Brake Failure Risk
Ferrari has recalled 23,555 vehicles manufactured between 2005 and today, representing a sizable chunk of the brand's output. As with the recall Ferrari issued in October of 2021, the company remains worried about the potential of dangerous brake failure. Though your author imagines the physical threat this actually presents to vehicle owners is limited, because most Ferrari products spend their entire lives in climate-controlled garages as motionless baubles.
topgear.com
Porsche beats Tesla: Taycan Turbo S sets new Nürburgring electric car lap record
A time of 7m 33s from ‘entirely standard production car’ beats the Model S Plaid’s 7m 35s. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There’s nothing “entirely standard” about an electric car that can hustle...
topgear.com
Hold on to your plaid: Lucid’s gone full stealth
Lucid Air’s ‘Stealth Look’ is ready for what you do in the shadows. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Things that require stealth: sneaking out of the nursery after finally getting your baby to...
Comments / 0