Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.

CARS ・ 24 DAYS AGO