WASHINGTON PARK — Two looping ramps will be eliminated in favor of a diamond-shaped design at the new Interstate 64 and Illinois 111 interchange in Washington Park. The Illinois Department of Transportation also will move human remains left behind during a 1960s cemetery relocation; erect a monument to Black and poor people buried in the vicinity; and include a pedestrian sidewalk and shoulder space for bicycles on the new Illinois 111 bridge.

WASHINGTON PARK, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO