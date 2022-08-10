Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Republican Brad Finstad wins special election to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Brad Finstad wins special election to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Many East St. Louis residents still displaced after late July flooding
EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis will partner Lowe's to distribute flooding relief kits for residents trying to recover from historic flooding that hit the region last month. The announcement was made during a press conference at city hall on Wednesday afternoon. The kits will include cleaning supplies,...
Herald & Review
USDA increases funding to safeguard, restore wetland ecosystems
CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $20 million in fiscal 2023 to help conservation partners nationwide protect and restore critical wetlands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that support efforts to mitigate climate change by restoring wetlands while also prioritizing assistance to underserved communities.
Herald & Review
New Metro East I-64 interchange to include Black cemetery monument
WASHINGTON PARK — Two looping ramps will be eliminated in favor of a diamond-shaped design at the new Interstate 64 and Illinois 111 interchange in Washington Park. The Illinois Department of Transportation also will move human remains left behind during a 1960s cemetery relocation; erect a monument to Black and poor people buried in the vicinity; and include a pedestrian sidewalk and shoulder space for bicycles on the new Illinois 111 bridge.
Comments / 0