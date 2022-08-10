ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

USDA increases funding to safeguard, restore wetland ecosystems

CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $20 million in fiscal 2023 to help conservation partners nationwide protect and restore critical wetlands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that support efforts to mitigate climate change by restoring wetlands while also prioritizing assistance to underserved communities.
Herald & Review

New Metro East I-64 interchange to include Black cemetery monument

WASHINGTON PARK — Two looping ramps will be eliminated in favor of a diamond-shaped design at the new Interstate 64 and Illinois 111 interchange in Washington Park. The Illinois Department of Transportation also will move human remains left behind during a 1960s cemetery relocation; erect a monument to Black and poor people buried in the vicinity; and include a pedestrian sidewalk and shoulder space for bicycles on the new Illinois 111 bridge.
