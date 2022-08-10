Read full article on original website
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens decisively won a contentious Democratic primary in the northern suburbs of Detroit on Tuesday, delivering a critical win for the pro-Israel lobby and other establishment groups that spent millions of dollars on her behalf. Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a progressive known for championing union rights and...
Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push
MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
Virginia Republican calls on Democrat congresswoman to sell chips stock after major vote
A Republican candidate for Congress called on her incumbent Democrat opponent to sell her stock in a semiconductor company after her vote on a major bill boosting the industry. Virginia Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans put out a press release calling on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., to dump her Nvidia...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
RESULTS: Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won a tight primary race to retain the Democratic nomination for her Minnesota district
Minnesota held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time and 9 p.m. ET. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary after besting challenger Don Samuels, who conceded on Tuesday night. Congress. Half of the North Star State's...
Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint, who won the Democratic House primary in Vermont — positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. In Minnesota, a Republican was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. And a key race was unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. The GOP nominee vying to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
'Squad' member Ilhan Omar narrowly survives primary challenge from pro-police centrist candidate
Incumbent "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has narrowly defeated her primary challenger, Don Samuels, in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, offered a more centrist policy approach...
Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
MSNBC
What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries
As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
RESULTS: Washington holds secretary of state, congressional, and legislative primary elections
Trump-backed Joe Kent was called the winner of the GOP nomination when Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her reelection race. She is the first incumbent to be defeated in Washington's 3rd Congressional District since 1994. Four-term Republican congressman Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White were the top two finishers out...
Brad Finstad wins Minnesota special election to succeed late Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election Tuesday in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District to succeed the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, according to multiple projections and a concession from his opponent.
Ilhan Omar defeats primary challenger by less than 2,500 votes
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is on track to win a third term representing Minnesota's deep-blue 5th Congressional District after narrowly fending off a primary challenge on Tuesday. Omar won 57,683 votes — 50.3 percent of the total — while former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels came up short with 55,217...
Factbox-Four key races in Wisconsin, Minnesota midterm primaries
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Voters in states including Wisconsin and Minnesota picked candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, in another test of former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.
GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state’s primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count. Both drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Newhouse, the four-term incumbent in the 4th Congressional District in central Washington and Democrat Doug White were essentially tied, with each capturing about 25% of the vote on a crowded ballot. White also advanced to the fall ballot. Loren Culp, a Trump-endorsed former small town police chief who lost the 2020 governor’s race to Democrat Jay Inslee, was at about 21%. In the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, dropped to 22.6% Thursday night, 257 votes ahead of Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump — who was at 22.5%.
Third Anti-Trump Republican Loses
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, has lost her primary.
