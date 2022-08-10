In my job, I get the chance to listen to a lot of different voices across industries, and the word on everyone’s lips these days when it comes to broadband is fiber. Fiber is more than internet access and playing video games. It's everything we will ever do moving forward. As fiber-fed speeds spur innovation across industries, virtual healthcare will go from just a person on a screen to a more real-life experience. Kids will be able to learn about more of the world from anywhere. People have a vision for the future of communication; by now, they know fiber is the tool to get there.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO