Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
cloudIT Partners with Versa Networks to Deliver SASE to Growing Client Base
CloudIT, an innovative Managed Service Providers in the U.S., announced they are a Versa ACE Partner and will offer Versa Networks solutions. cloudIT’s new partner Versa was recognized by Dell’Oro Group, as the SASE market leader with 84% market share in unified category in 2021. Integrated SASE implements SASE networking and security as a single unified platform and is expected to outpace disaggregated SASE, with a five-year CAGR of 56 percent, compared to 15 percent for disaggregated SASE. The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.
thefastmode.com
UK-based Cardinality Joins Elisa Polystar
Following the signing of the agreement at the beginning of July, Elisa Polystar has now completed the acquisition of the UK-based Cardinality. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa’s strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate the development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar. Cardinality is a supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally.
thefastmode.com
Spirent Launches Test as a Service (TaaS) Option for Wi-Fi Customers
Spirent Communications announced the launch of a new “Send Us Your Device” Test as a Service (TaaS) option for Wi-Fi customers. The first of its kind from a manufacturer of advanced Wi-Fi testbeds, the service allows access to the advanced capabilities of Spirent’s OCTOBOX emulation and testing solution to organizations where the capital expenditure and considerable expertise required to own and manage such complex test setups may not be an option.
thefastmode.com
BT, Nokia to Aggregate Four Carrier Components in 5G SA Live Network
BT has become the first operator in Europe to aggregate four carrier components (4CC) in a 5G Standalone (SA) live network. The breakthrough heralds the next phase of 5G on its EE mobile network, which will deliver superior experiences for customers and enable new capabilities for enterprises. Working in collaboration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Kompute Unveils Decentralized Cloud Computing Built on Tokens for Web3
Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone NZ, Landis+Gyr Support Roll Out of Smart Water Meters on NB-IoT Network
The Internet of Things (IoT) is something many New Zealanders still haven’t wrapped their head around but the use of IoT systems is set to help build a greener, more efficient Aotearoa. IoT solutions represent systems in which different devices and sensors talk directly to data collection platforms through a mobile internet connection, reducing the need for human actions while recording real time data insights.
thefastmode.com
Optiva Achieves Silver Tier for TM Forum Open API Conformance Certification
Optiva this week announced the achievement of its fifth TM Forum Open API certification. The certification places Optiva in TM Forum's Open API Conformance Silver Tier. Achieving the best industry standards and signing the Open Digital Architecture Manifesto (ODA) demonstrates Optiva's investment in innovation and next-generation product modernization. Certifications awarded to date include the partner management and revenue domains.
thefastmode.com
Rodrigo Diehl Succeeds Andreas Bierwirth as CEO of Magenta Telekom
There will be a change at the top of the Magenta Telekom management team at the beginning of October, announced the Operator. After ten years as CEO of the company, Andreas Bierwirth is leaving Magenta Telekom to take on a new professional challenge outside the Deutsche Telekom Group. He will be succeeded by Rodrigo Diehl, who is currently responsible for the European B2C business in the Deutsche Telekom Group. Diehl is Argentinean with German roots and looks back on a professional career of more than 20 years in the telecommunications and technology industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Talend Announces Integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless
Talend, a global leader in data integration and governance, announced its support for Amazon Redshift Serverless. Talend’s integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless reinforces our commitment and leadership in supporting businesses to enable analytics with a foundation of healthy data they can access, trust, and act on to achieve successful outcomes.
thefastmode.com
Billing Charging Evolution to Provide $5B Operator Revenue Opportunity, says Kaleido Intelligence
A new study from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence has found that network operators can generate over $5 billion in additional revenues cumulatively over the next 5 years, by implementing BCE (Billing Charging Evolution) and targeting low-bandwidth permanently roaming M2M/IoT connections. This represents three times more than wholesale revenues otherwise billed...
thefastmode.com
Why’s Everyone Talking So Much About Fiber? Featured
In my job, I get the chance to listen to a lot of different voices across industries, and the word on everyone’s lips these days when it comes to broadband is fiber. Fiber is more than internet access and playing video games. It's everything we will ever do moving forward. As fiber-fed speeds spur innovation across industries, virtual healthcare will go from just a person on a screen to a more real-life experience. Kids will be able to learn about more of the world from anywhere. People have a vision for the future of communication; by now, they know fiber is the tool to get there.
thefastmode.com
VIAVI Observer Expands Automated End-User Experience (EUE) Scoring
Viavi Solutions announced the latest update to its comprehensive network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) platform, Observer. Version 18.8 continues to build on the promise of simplified cloud monitoring with datacenter-like visibility, bringing two key capabilities to cloud-based applications and deployments – automated End-User Experience (EUE) scoring and problem domain isolation. The previously announced Observer 3D monitoring initiative introduced active testing for SaaS applications and now the primary components of the Observer platform have been optimized for fast, efficient cloud deployments.
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Kajeet Partner to Deliver Smart Private 5G Network Solutions
Samsung and Kajeet announced a collaboration to deploy Kajeet’s Smart Private 5GTM Platform with Samsung’s CBRS solutions, bringing next-generation RAN and private network solutions to a range of enterprises and public service organizations. With this agreement, Kajeet becomes an authorized distributor of Samsung’s private RAN solutions in the...
thefastmode.com
Sri Lanka's HUTCH Launches ‘Smart Sandi’ Retailer App
Sri Lanka's HUTCH recently upgraded its Smart Sandi Retailer App transforming conventional retailing into a new age of digital retailing. With this latest app, Hutch retail partners will no longer require to invest in expensive devices such as photocopiers or scanners to sell new subscriptions. Retailers also will no longer need to invest in costly machines to conduct electronic recharges or tie up cash in stocking array of physical top-up cards which now can be purchased through a single universal digital wallet which can be transformed into digitized products at time of a sale.
thefastmode.com
VEON Completes the Sale of Djezzy Algeria for $682 million
VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, announced that it has received approximately USD 682 million following the completion of the sale of its stake in Djezzy Algeria. This transaction follows VEON’s previously announced strategy to streamline its portfolio. The announcement represents the completion of...
thefastmode.com
Vertical Bridge Achieves 100% Carbon Neutrality for Third Consecutive Year
Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, announced that it has realized 100 percent carbon neutrality for the third consecutive year. The Company began a proactive review of its environmental footprint in 2020 which resulted in its initial CarbonNeutral® Certification that year...
thefastmode.com
Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering
Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
thefastmode.com
EdgeConneX Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Subsidiary 'Voltera'
EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announced the launch of Voltera. Rising from the EdgeConnex history of space and power innovations, Voltera builds, owns, and operates charging facilities that enable electric vehicle (EV) deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT Infrastructure and a team with deep experience deploying charging infrastructure, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve EV infrastructure challenges as the world prepares for a more sustainable future.
thefastmode.com
Accenture, AWS Collaborate to Upskill Youth for Cloud Careers in India
Accenture is collaborating with AWS to help underemployed or unemployed individuals in India start a career in cloud computing through AWS re/Start, a 12-week, in-person, skills-development program that is offered at no cost and prepares learners for entry-level roles in areas like IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. It will also connect learners to potential employers and offer support for resume writing and coaching for job interviews.
thefastmode.com
Indonesia's Telkomsel Offloads Additional 6000 Towers to Mitratel
Telkomsel and PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi 'Mitratel' continue to be consistent in strengthening and developing the transformation of the business portfolios of the two companies through corporate actions in addition to the ownership diversion of Telkomsel's telecommunication towers to Mitratel, which now carried out as many as 6,000 units. The agreement...
Comments / 0