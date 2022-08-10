ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cambridge Council approves $1.7 million fire rescue truck purchase, discusses Tubman statue

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
The Star Democrat
 1 day ago
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council gave their approval of a $1.7 million Rescue Fire truck for the city’s fire department Monday night. City Manager Tom Carroll says this was after much discussion with the fire chief on why the purchase is necessary.

Easton, MD
