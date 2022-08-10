Cambridge Council approves $1.7 million fire rescue truck purchase, discusses Tubman statue

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Plan For Apartments Off FDR Boulevard
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the commission approved by a 4-3 vote a site plan for a mixed-use development on the corner of FDR Boulevard and Route 4 that will allow for the construction of a six-story apartment building and 3.5 story townhouse-style apartment building on the property.
The Dispatch
Berlin Officials Discuss Safety Concerns Near Intersection
BERLIN – Officials resumed talk of aligning Decatur Street and Flower Street this week. Following road work by the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) at the intersection of Route 113 and Assateague Road, Berlin officials said they still had concerns about safety in the area. Councilman Dean Burrell said the concept explored several years ago of aligning Decatur Street and Flower Street would improve conditions in the busy area.
Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’
Just a few weeks ago, the southern Delaware municipality of Georgetown awarded a grant of nearly $25,000 to a museum that flies a Confederate flag next to a monument dedicated to its veterans of the Civil War. Georgetown’s Town Council had authorized the money despite vehement opposition by Mayor Bill...
Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge, and rehabilitate jetty at Fishing Creek
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The project, in coordination with the Town of Chesapeake Beach, […]
Homeowners forced to pay a mortgage for homes that were torn down from sinkhole
It's been a month since a large sinkhole developed in the sidewalk on North Avenue in Baltimore, forcing three houses to be torn down.
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding
Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
WBOC
Possibility Of A Tattoo Shop In Downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - As of now, tattoo parlors are not allowed in the downtown waterfront district of Cambridge. Getting a tattoo, downtown, might be in the near future. City commissioners considered the idea at this week's meeting, after one community member requested tattoo parlors be allowed. Some members would like...
WBOC
Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks
Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks. They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent.
talbotspy.org
The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean
Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
WMDT.com
Local organizations team up to improve living conditions for low-income, senior homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. – Two local organizations are teaming up to ensure more homeowners have access to safe and healthy living environments. Earlier this year, the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS) board of directors donated $20,000 of their rehab fund to Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM). In June, SNHS submitted a grant application to its chartering organization, NeighborWorks America, to add to those funds. NeighborWorks American agreed to provide an additional $25,000 in grant money to CHM.
The Dispatch
Renovations Still Underway At Main Street Storefronts
BERLIN – While residents are eager to see renovations completed at the Main Street storefronts currently under construction, plans are still being finalized. Since the revitalization of the structures from 19 N. Main St. to 7 N. Main Street was approved by the Berlin Historic District (HDC) this spring, town staff have fielded countless inquiries from residents and business owners asking when the work will be done.
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
The Dispatch
One Month Later, Victim’s Family Confirms Trust With Authorities, But Admits Lengthy Probe Causing ‘Extreme Pain And Grief’
BERLIN — One month after a fatal pedestrian collision on Grays Corner Road near Berlin claimed the life of a local teen, more questions than answers remain, but the victim’s family is hopeful for closure soon. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black Mercedes driving eastbound on...
Report: Baltimore City wrongly paid company $2 million in property tax funds
A new Inspector General report details how the City of Baltimore accidentally deposited more than $2 million into the bank account of an organization that already owed unpaid property taxes.
WMDT.com
Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
