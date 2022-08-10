Read full article on original website
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens decisively won a contentious Democratic primary in the northern suburbs of Detroit on Tuesday, delivering a critical win for the pro-Israel lobby and other establishment groups that spent millions of dollars on her behalf. Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a progressive known for championing union rights and...
Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push
MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
RESULTS: Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won a tight primary race to retain the Democratic nomination for her Minnesota district
Minnesota held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time and 9 p.m. ET. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary after besting challenger Don Samuels, who conceded on Tuesday night. Congress. Half of the North Star State's...
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary
NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint, who won the Democratic House primary in Vermont — positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. In Minnesota, a Republican was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. And a key race was unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. The GOP nominee vying to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
'Squad' member Ilhan Omar narrowly survives primary challenge from pro-police centrist candidate
Incumbent "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has narrowly defeated her primary challenger, Don Samuels, in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, offered a more centrist policy approach...
MSNBC
What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries
As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
RESULTS: Washington holds secretary of state, congressional, and legislative primary elections
Trump-backed Joe Kent was called the winner of the GOP nomination when Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her reelection race. She is the first incumbent to be defeated in Washington's 3rd Congressional District since 1994. Four-term Republican congressman Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White were the top two finishers out...
Brad Finstad wins Minnesota special election to succeed late Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election Tuesday in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District to succeed the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, according to multiple projections and a concession from his opponent.
Ilhan Omar defeats primary challenger by less than 2,500 votes
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is on track to win a third term representing Minnesota's deep-blue 5th Congressional District after narrowly fending off a primary challenge on Tuesday. Omar won 57,683 votes — 50.3 percent of the total — while former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels came up short with 55,217...
