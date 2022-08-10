ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
Axios

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat

Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
960 The Ref

Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
The Associated Press

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint, who won the Democratic House primary in Vermont — positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. In Minnesota, a Republican was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. And a key race was unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. The GOP nominee vying to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Associated Press

Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
Fox News

'Squad' member Ilhan Omar narrowly survives primary challenge from pro-police centrist candidate

Incumbent "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has narrowly defeated her primary challenger, Don Samuels, in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, offered a more centrist policy approach...
MSNBC

What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries

As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
