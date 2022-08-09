Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
The Kitchen Palace in Aiken focuses on faith, family and food
Robin Michelle Key, 50, is a woman who faces both trouble and prosperity with clear vision and a smile. She has to be. She opened a restaurant during the pandemic after all. The former Philadelphia native has been running The Kitchen Palace at 1084 Reynolds Pond Road with her husband James Barnett, 37, since April 11, 2020.
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
WRDW-TV
Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
The Post and Courier
Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School
The comedian who wore a South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds T-shirt in “Stranger Things” will be participating in another fundraiser. This event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20, the day after his comedy show, and will be held at South on Whiskey, said comedian Adam Murray. The event will be catered by JC's Seafood and will benefit the high school's booster club.
WRDW-TV
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Let’s be frank, an American icon made an appearance in Augusta this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. We relished in the moment, caught up with the two drivers, and even rode shotgun on a spin around the block. What’s it like driving a wiener on...
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
The Post and Courier
Rush's in Lexington to close temporarily amid national labor shortage
Rush's, a local chain known for its burgers and hot dogs, will temporarily close a Lexington location, the restaurant group announced on social media Tuesday. The Lexington location (at 5101 Sunset Blvd.), which is one of nine locations in the Columbia and Lexington area, will shut its doors starting August 14, citing the national labor shortage.
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
wfxg.com
13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
WJBF.com
David M. Parker Exterminating has been serving the CSRA for nearly 50 years
(Augusta, GA): David M. Parker Exterminating has nearly 50 years of pest control expertise providing a variety of services to the CSRA! Hear the story of how owner, David M. Parker, went from being a musician on the road to settling down in the CSRA and taking care of our pest control needs.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
WRDW-TV
Lanes reopen on Peach Orchard Road after accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County responded to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road Friday morning. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection with Woodside Drive. All northbound lanes were closed for about two hours. As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened.
