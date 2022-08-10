Democrat Jenna Jacobson easily defeats Matt McIntryre for the Democratic’s 43rd Assembly District spot on the fall ballot after receiving more than 82 percent of the votes. Jacobson says the votes reflect the conversations she’s been having with people in the district and that voters are looking for someone to stand up for Wisconsinites and that they’re frustrated with the obstruction that has been happening from assembly republicans.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO