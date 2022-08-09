Read full article on original website
Related
Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals
As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
Before & After: A “Dark and Dingy” Kitchen Is Transformed with a $500 Makeover
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
The 17 best cleaning products for every inch of your house, from your oven to your bathroom floors
We've tested dozens of cleaning products for our buying guides, from mops to vacuums. These are the best for cleaning every room in your home.
Labor Day furniture sales 2022: early deals for your home
The Real Homes edit of the best early Labor Day furniture sales so that you can score an early bargain
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com
1-800-Flowers Sale: + free shipping w/ Celebrations Passport
Shop the discounts on flowers, gifts, and potted plants including this potted White Daisy Mum for $38 ($7 off). Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers Tips Shipping adds $14.99 but for $19.99 you can get a full year of free shipping with Celebrations Passport and use it across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
How to paint baseboards easily: even on carpet
Learn how to paint baseboards like a pro, even with the carpet down, for a quick room refresh
Tabitha Brown's Target Home Collection Is Here & Prices Start at Just $5
Click here to read the full article. Tabitha Brown is the multi-hyphenate vegan, actress, mom and designer who’s limited-edition Target collections sell out just as quickly as they drop. Earlier this year, Brown dropped her first fashion and accessories line at everyone’s favorite place to shop and now she’s coming out with her next collection — the Tabitha Brown for Target home collection — that’s all about decorating your most personal space. Using Brown’s signature style of bright colors, cheerful sayings and dog lover-inspired designs, the home collection spans furniture, home decor, and stationary, so there’s something to pick up in...
moneytalksnews.com
$22 in cart
The price drops in cart to the best we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay Tips Available in select colors and in sizes 12.5 and 13.
moneytalksnews.com
Omaha Steaks Anniversary Sale: 50% off sitewide
Stock your freezer with this sale and save on filets, pork chops, chicken, sausage, burgers, and more. Shop Now at Omaha Steaks Tips Shipping adds $19.99 or is free with orders over $169. (Select items under $169 ship free, as marked.)
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
moneytalksnews.com
Adorama Warehouse Sale: Shop now
Save on cameras, lenses, lighting, computers, video and audio equipment, electronics, and accessories. Buy Now at Adorama.
29 budget storage essentials for beautifully organized cabinets, cupboards, and closets
The right storage can make your home more organized. From lazy Susans to coat racks, here are budget-friendly options that still look great.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Beige-on-Beige Bathroom Gets a Modern Redo Thanks to Paint and Tile
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Bathrooms from the 1950s and ’60s are known for their pastel (especially pink)-colored tiles, while 1980s bathrooms had shell-shaped sinks, and ones from the 1990s had oak cabinetry, sheet mirrors, and flush-mount fixtures. What will 2020s bathrooms be known for? Sleek tile, framed-edge mirrors, and brass hardware all are among the common trends in some of the most stylish ones.
The 13 best places to buy furniture online, according to our experts
Whether you need a sturdy sofa or elegant dining table, here are the best furniture stores for all styles and budgets.
ETOnline.com
Save up to 60% On Furniture and Outdoor Décor at Wayfair's Anniversary Sale Happening Right Now
If you've been looking for an excuse to update your home, the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon offers discounted home essentials from appliances to area rugs and even patio furniture. Happening now, Wayfair is hosting its limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale, which features thousands of deals in every category and fast shipping on select items.
ETOnline.com
Overstock End of Summer Sale 2022: Shop the Best Patio Furniture
If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its unbeatable End of Summer Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your home to the next level. Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the perfect...
The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls
Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
homedit.com
Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces
Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
Before and After: An All-Beige Bathroom Goes Dramatic with a $6,000 Black-and-White Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0