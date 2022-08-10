Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Our commissioners show real grit
Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trust nothing a politician says
The headline in the Chronicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, was “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes. I am sure it makes many happy believing political pressure worked. We are heading into a governor’s election process along with many other state and federal positions. The opposition for the turnpike extension came from elected public officials, environmental groups and Chamber of Commerce not to mention a strong citizen opposition. Politicians are well aware of hot issues that cause a loss of votes. The extension could cost votes for all currently in office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: David Rogers, Levy County Property Appraiser
Educational background: Chiefland High school and associate science degree from Santa Fe. Occupation: Levy County Sheriff’s Office transportation. Community involvement: FFA, Suwannee River Fair, Chiefland softball booster club, FFA alumni, Gulf Hammock Hunting Club and anything the community needs. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. If...
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Friday
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. - Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Do your homework: Research the candidates and get out and vote
Early voting begins Friday; Primary Election less than two weeks away. Every eligible voter should cast a ballot. The 2022 Primary Election is less than two weeks away, which gives us all time to go back to school and do our homework. Every election is important, but this year’s election is vitally important as we face the burgeoning growth that is happening in Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidates file for Inverness council
John Labriola and Crystal Lizanich filed Wednesday to run for Inverness City Council Seat 1, currently held by David Ryan. Ryan also filed to run for re-election. Labriola made a name for himself in recent months in his quest to ban LGBTQ+ displays in county libraries. He has attracted a...
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission candidates name endorsements
With the Primary Election less than two weeks away, the Republican candidates for county commission have picked up endorsements from the following organizations, political committees and political figures:. County Commissioner District 2. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. Diana Finegan, Republican: Homosassa Fishing Guides Association, United Christians of Florida,...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Legends never die'
BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Tim Hodge, Levy County Commissioner, District 4
Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Occupation: Heavy equipment operator/manage logging crew. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Represent Levy County citizens, maintain a balanced budget and work hand-in-hand with all Levy County departments. What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?. The main important thing about me...
Citrus County Chronicle
Resident presented with a Humanitarian Award at recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — A quick-thinking Williston resident was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the recent Williston City Council meeting on Aug. 2 for his brave efforts to stop a truck fire. On June 14, a semi-trailer, being driven by Troy Sparks, had braking problems. His truck caught fire, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC should present zoning regulations alone
It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Days of cheap labor are over
We can see help wanted signs all over the county. Bert Wolf had a short answer for all employers: "The employers who understand that the era of ‘cheap labor’ in America is over, and who put the necessary money on the table to attract willing workers, have no trouble getting all the workers they need." I think he is 100% right.
Citrus County Chronicle
Around Town
Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
Citrus County Chronicle
New type development considered for Inverness
On the face of it, Myrtles by the Lake is just another proposed, small housing project in Inverness. But that’s on the face of it. The proposed “pocket community” would consist of 12 homes and be geared toward active seniors, and includes shared amenities such as access to Lake Henderson, a kayak launch site, fire pit, and gazebo.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeschoolers aren't at home
WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Larry E. Jones, Levy County School Board, District 5
Office sought: Levy County School Board, District 5. Educational background: Broward College, (Davie) Bachelor’s of Applied Science Supervision and Management, 2019. Occupation: Maintenance Specialist – UF-IFAS, February 2022- present. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Clean, safe, and well-maintained schools for all students, teachers and...
Citrus County Chronicle
New restrooms at Blue Run Park nearly underway
During his visit to the Dunnellon City Council meeting on Aug. 8, Marion County Commission chair Carl Zalak III said the restroom project at Blue Run of Dunnellon park would be ready to begin after the finalization of a deal between Marion County and Florida Governmental Utilities Authority (FGUA) on water and wastewater infrastructure costs. The commissioner said he expected the deal would be reached this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pave-Rite granted 60-day road extension; Primary winners to aid in administrator search
County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Lecanto-based Pave-Rite another 60-day extension to complete work on repaving residential roads. Pave-Rite had requested it due to what they said was a shortage of aggregate and had completed just 5 percent of the work. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 9
I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1865 May 22 – After the end of the war between the states when the fighting was over, Florida was placed under martial law. She did not rid herself of federal military rule until she was re-admitted to full status in the Union on June 25, 1868, under the Federal Omnibus Act.
