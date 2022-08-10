I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.

