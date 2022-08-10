Read full article on original website
Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters
In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An escalating war of words between Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas reached new heights today when the mayor threatened to campaign against the governor this fall. The two have been at odds over migrants being sent to New York City from Texas by the governor. Although...
Zeldin wants an 'across-the-board' tax cut
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would push the "largest tax cut" in New York history if elected this November and indicated Monday he wants to cut taxes in virtually every corner of the state budget. The details of Zeldin's plan, however, are not yet specifically spelled out. At the...
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
Western New York crisis service agencies see increase in use
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crisis and Re-Stabilization Emergency Services, or CARES, says the back-to-school season is often their busiest time. "When the school year starts, then you gotta get back into all the structure and all that kind of things that are challenges in terms of kids getting up and going to school and then doing work and then the stress of school," Cindy Voelker, Spectrum health associate CEO, said.
Armed man in body armor approaches FBI office in Ohio, flees and exchanges gunfire with police, authorities say
CINCINNATI (AP) — Armed man in body armor approaches FBI office in Ohio, flees and exchanges gunfire with police, authorities say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
Endwell church supporting Kentucky following flooding
The dramatic images in Kentucky continue to be felt across the nation. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities changed forever. Hundreds of miles away, in the small hamlet of Endwell, New York, one church is leading a charge to support a mission far beyond their community. In the days following...
Here's when New York will accept cannabis license applications
New York cannabis regulators will begin accepting retail licenses on Aug. 25, the Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday announced. License applications will be accepted for a month after an online portal opens. The move signals a key development for the start of New York's cannabis marketplace, a sector that...
N.C. loosens alcohol restrictions, but some rules still chafe bar owners
DURHAM, N.C. — The alcohol industry is changing in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill in July that says customers no longer need to be members at bars in order to get a drink. The old laws required business owners to charge a small fee so patrons...
5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
Off-duty police officers now prohibited from carrying guns at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry firearms while attending the New York State Fair, according to a memo sent to police departments by the New York State Police. Civilians have long been banned from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds, but there has...
State Fair of Texas: The Big Tex Choice Awards' finalists announced
DALLAS — For years, the State Fair of Texas has been the stage for food connoisseurs to share their experimental meal concoctions from savory items to sweet treats. Aug. 28 will be the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards and its top finalists have been announced. Every year,...
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Bear activity forces closures at Big Bend National Park
TEXAS — Big Bend National Park has implemented even more park closures recently due to increased bear activity in the area. On July 17, Big Bend announced its first closures to the Window Trail in the Chisos Basin at the park. The closure, much like the ones announced in August, is due to increased bear activity within the narrow trail corridor.
