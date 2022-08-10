Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
MyStateline.com
Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair
Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event's iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon. With start date looming, Rockford schools still have …. Teens from Ukraine visit Rockford’s Coronado Theatre. Rockford realtor donates $10K to send one student …. Justice Department to make public Trump search...
MyStateline.com
Tranquil Wednesday, Cooling Down Slightly into Week’s End
Wow. Would you believe that today marks two years since the destructive Midwest derecho? This was a powerful line of thunderstorms that tracked roughly 780 miles from Nebraska to Indiana, leaving behind a widespread path of straight-line wind damage. The total damage cost came to $11.5 billion, which stands as...
