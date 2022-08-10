DDS4Vets, a Treasure Coast non-profit organization, is hard at work to ensure veterans get the help they need. Many veterans need help with saving their homes, getting medical care, and more. There is help out there, but they do not know how to get it. It can be overwhelming. Deb Doherty, CEO, stated “Bridging the gap that veterans face with services that they are entitled to is of utmost importance”. The non-profit also raises money to purchase dogs and have them trained for veterans who need them.

2 DAYS AGO