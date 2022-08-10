Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Friday
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. - Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: David Rogers, Levy County Property Appraiser
Educational background: Chiefland High school and associate science degree from Santa Fe. Occupation: Levy County Sheriff’s Office transportation. Community involvement: FFA, Suwannee River Fair, Chiefland softball booster club, FFA alumni, Gulf Hammock Hunting Club and anything the community needs. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. If...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays knows how to get things done
I am supporting Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. Rebecca has the government, community and private sector business experience we need in local government. She understands economic development and job creation. As a business owner and large employer in Citrus County, I know firsthand Rebecca’s business acumen and her...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Do your homework: Research the candidates and get out and vote
Early voting begins Friday; Primary Election less than two weeks away. Every eligible voter should cast a ballot. The 2022 Primary Election is less than two weeks away, which gives us all time to go back to school and do our homework. Every election is important, but this year’s election is vitally important as we face the burgeoning growth that is happening in Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Legends never die'
BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
villages-news.com
Overgrown grass and weeds a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages
Overgrown grass and weeds have become a problem at a home in foreclosure in The Villages. The home located at 1204 Zapata Place in the Village of Del Mar was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trust nothing a politician says
The headline in the Chronicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, was “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes. I am sure it makes many happy believing political pressure worked. We are heading into a governor’s election process along with many other state and federal positions. The opposition for the turnpike extension came from elected public officials, environmental groups and Chamber of Commerce not to mention a strong citizen opposition. Politicians are well aware of hot issues that cause a loss of votes. The extension could cost votes for all currently in office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Religion Notes
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a fun Back-to-School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children's Faith Formation Program on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks. For more information, call 352-489-3166. Good Shepherd Lutheran...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to Chronicle; consider volunteering at Fort Cooper
I'd like to thank the Chronicle -- photographer Matthew Beck and reporters Aiden Bush and Nancy Kennedy -- for the Aug. 4 front-page articles on the Friends of Fort Cooper and our latest project - the reconstruction of the deteriorating replica Wall on the Fort site. When completed, we hope it will honor the Georgia Battalion volunteers who "manned" the fort and the local Seminoles who defended their land with their lives.
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC approves legislative priorities for 2022-2023 session
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 2 approved several potential Marion County Legislative Priorities for the 2022-23 Session. These priorities are divided into three sections and range from requesting appropriation of funds for different projects to improving Marion County’s natural resources. Section 1 is composed of...
Citrus County Chronicle
New type development considered for Inverness
On the face of it, Myrtles by the Lake is just another proposed, small housing project in Inverness. But that’s on the face of it. The proposed “pocket community” would consist of 12 homes and be geared toward active seniors, and includes shared amenities such as access to Lake Henderson, a kayak launch site, fire pit, and gazebo.
Citrus County Chronicle
Veterans Notes
Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidates file for Inverness council
John Labriola and Crystal Lizanich filed Wednesday to run for Inverness City Council Seat 1, currently held by David Ryan. Ryan also filed to run for re-election. Labriola made a name for himself in recent months in his quest to ban LGBTQ+ displays in county libraries. He has attracted a...
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Tim Hodge, Levy County Commissioner, District 4
Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Occupation: Heavy equipment operator/manage logging crew. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Represent Levy County citizens, maintain a balanced budget and work hand-in-hand with all Levy County departments. What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?. The main important thing about me...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Commission: Reports expose ties to special interests
Four men running for Sumter County’s commission as “resident-first, not developer-first candidates” actually have been bankrolled by more developer money than their opponents, new campaign finance reports show. The bombshell revelation torpedoes the men’s main talking point that they are the only candidates who are not “developer...
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC should present zoning regulations alone
It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
Citrus County Chronicle
New restrooms at Blue Run Park nearly underway
During his visit to the Dunnellon City Council meeting on Aug. 8, Marion County Commission chair Carl Zalak III said the restroom project at Blue Run of Dunnellon park would be ready to begin after the finalization of a deal between Marion County and Florida Governmental Utilities Authority (FGUA) on water and wastewater infrastructure costs. The commissioner said he expected the deal would be reached this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Resident presented with a Humanitarian Award at recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — A quick-thinking Williston resident was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the recent Williston City Council meeting on Aug. 2 for his brave efforts to stop a truck fire. On June 14, a semi-trailer, being driven by Troy Sparks, had braking problems. His truck caught fire, and...
