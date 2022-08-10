The headline in the Chronicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, was “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes. I am sure it makes many happy believing political pressure worked. We are heading into a governor’s election process along with many other state and federal positions. The opposition for the turnpike extension came from elected public officials, environmental groups and Chamber of Commerce not to mention a strong citizen opposition. Politicians are well aware of hot issues that cause a loss of votes. The extension could cost votes for all currently in office.

BEVERLY HILLS, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO