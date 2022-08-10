Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Trust nothing a politician says
The headline in the Chronicle on Saturday, Aug. 6, was “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes. I am sure it makes many happy believing political pressure worked. We are heading into a governor’s election process along with many other state and federal positions. The opposition for the turnpike extension came from elected public officials, environmental groups and Chamber of Commerce not to mention a strong citizen opposition. Politicians are well aware of hot issues that cause a loss of votes. The extension could cost votes for all currently in office.
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission candidates name endorsements
With the Primary Election less than two weeks away, the Republican candidates for county commission have picked up endorsements from the following organizations, political committees and political figures:. County Commissioner District 2. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. Diana Finegan, Republican: Homosassa Fishing Guides Association, United Christians of Florida,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidates file for Inverness council
John Labriola and Crystal Lizanich filed Wednesday to run for Inverness City Council Seat 1, currently held by David Ryan. Ryan also filed to run for re-election. Labriola made a name for himself in recent months in his quest to ban LGBTQ+ displays in county libraries. He has attracted a...
villages-news.com
Loomer crushes Webster in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Challenger Laura Loomer has crushed Congressman Daniel Webster in a Villagers for Trump straw poll. Villagers for Trump, in a straw poll conducted Tuesday night at Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Loomer by 89.07 percent to the 10.2 percent garnered by the incumbent GOP Congressman. The two will square off in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary. It’s a winner-take-all contest as there is no Democrat on the November ballot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Do your homework: Research the candidates and get out and vote
Early voting begins Friday; Primary Election less than two weeks away. Every eligible voter should cast a ballot. The 2022 Primary Election is less than two weeks away, which gives us all time to go back to school and do our homework. Every election is important, but this year’s election is vitally important as we face the burgeoning growth that is happening in Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Tim Hodge, Levy County Commissioner, District 4
Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Occupation: Heavy equipment operator/manage logging crew. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Represent Levy County citizens, maintain a balanced budget and work hand-in-hand with all Levy County departments. What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?. The main important thing about me...
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Friday
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. - Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: David Rogers, Levy County Property Appraiser
Educational background: Chiefland High school and associate science degree from Santa Fe. Occupation: Levy County Sheriff’s Office transportation. Community involvement: FFA, Suwannee River Fair, Chiefland softball booster club, FFA alumni, Gulf Hammock Hunting Club and anything the community needs. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. If...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Larry E. Jones, Levy County School Board, District 5
Office sought: Levy County School Board, District 5. Educational background: Broward College, (Davie) Bachelor’s of Applied Science Supervision and Management, 2019. Occupation: Maintenance Specialist – UF-IFAS, February 2022- present. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Clean, safe, and well-maintained schools for all students, teachers and...
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren likely to be reinstated after Governor DeSantis 'hijacked' job, constitutional lawyer predicts
TAMPA, Fla. - Fired by Governor Ron DeSantis nearly a week ago, ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is now preparing to mount a legal fight to get his job back. As everyone waits to see what Warren’s first legal move will be, a respected constitutional lawyer is now weighing in.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1865 May 22 – After the end of the war between the states when the fighting was over, Florida was placed under martial law. She did not rid herself of federal military rule until she was re-admitted to full status in the Union on June 25, 1868, under the Federal Omnibus Act.
Citrus County Chronicle
Resident presented with a Humanitarian Award at recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — A quick-thinking Williston resident was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the recent Williston City Council meeting on Aug. 2 for his brave efforts to stop a truck fire. On June 14, a semi-trailer, being driven by Troy Sparks, had braking problems. His truck caught fire, and...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays knows how to get things done
I am supporting Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. Rebecca has the government, community and private sector business experience we need in local government. She understands economic development and job creation. As a business owner and large employer in Citrus County, I know firsthand Rebecca’s business acumen and her...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
DeSantis' controversial suspension of a Tampa prosecutor, explained
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for supposedly putting "himself publicly above the law." Here's everything you need to know:. Why did DeSantis suspend Warren?. At a press conference on Aug. 4, DeSantis announced that he was suspending Warren, who was elected in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks to Chronicle; consider volunteering at Fort Cooper
I'd like to thank the Chronicle -- photographer Matthew Beck and reporters Aiden Bush and Nancy Kennedy -- for the Aug. 4 front-page articles on the Friends of Fort Cooper and our latest project - the reconstruction of the deteriorating replica Wall on the Fort site. When completed, we hope it will honor the Georgia Battalion volunteers who "manned" the fort and the local Seminoles who defended their land with their lives.
Citrus County Chronicle
Days of cheap labor are over
We can see help wanted signs all over the county. Bert Wolf had a short answer for all employers: "The employers who understand that the era of ‘cheap labor’ in America is over, and who put the necessary money on the table to attract willing workers, have no trouble getting all the workers they need." I think he is 100% right.
Citrus County Chronicle
Check for unclaimed property at Citrus Clerk of Courts
Each year, thousands of dollars in unclaimed property with the Citrus County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller’s office sits waiting to be claimed. After attempts to return the money to the rightful owners have been exhausted, the money is considered unclaimed property. Clerk Angela Vick encourages Citrus County residents...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pave-Rite granted 60-day road extension; Primary winners to aid in administrator search
County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Lecanto-based Pave-Rite another 60-day extension to complete work on repaving residential roads. Pave-Rite had requested it due to what they said was a shortage of aggregate and had completed just 5 percent of the work. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. County...
