Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1865 May 22 – After the end of the war between the states when the fighting was over, Florida was placed under martial law. She did not rid herself of federal military rule until she was re-admitted to full status in the Union on June 25, 1868, under the Federal Omnibus Act.
Citrus County Chronicle
Resident presented with a Humanitarian Award at recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — A quick-thinking Williston resident was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the recent Williston City Council meeting on Aug. 2 for his brave efforts to stop a truck fire. On June 14, a semi-trailer, being driven by Troy Sparks, had braking problems. His truck caught fire, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: David Rogers, Levy County Property Appraiser
Educational background: Chiefland High school and associate science degree from Santa Fe. Occupation: Levy County Sheriff’s Office transportation. Community involvement: FFA, Suwannee River Fair, Chiefland softball booster club, FFA alumni, Gulf Hammock Hunting Club and anything the community needs. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. If...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Jessie’s Place receives grant for human trafficking training in schools
The CCCCF grants funds for human trafficking education. Trafficking is a serious public health issue. For the second year, the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation (CCCCF) has awarded a grant for human trafficking training for students and the community. It will be conducted by Jessie’s Place, Citrus County’s Child Advocacy Center, for fourth-graders and for middle schoolers, grades 6 through 8. Sessions will also be offered in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Do your homework: Research the candidates and get out and vote
Early voting begins Friday; Primary Election less than two weeks away. Every eligible voter should cast a ballot. The 2022 Primary Election is less than two weeks away, which gives us all time to go back to school and do our homework. Every election is important, but this year’s election is vitally important as we face the burgeoning growth that is happening in Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
New restrooms at Blue Run Park nearly underway
During his visit to the Dunnellon City Council meeting on Aug. 8, Marion County Commission chair Carl Zalak III said the restroom project at Blue Run of Dunnellon park would be ready to begin after the finalization of a deal between Marion County and Florida Governmental Utilities Authority (FGUA) on water and wastewater infrastructure costs. The commissioner said he expected the deal would be reached this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Early voting starts Friday
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary starts Friday and there are five voting sites available. The elections office added an additional site for the primary this year, at Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Here are the sites:. - Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 9
I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Tim Hodge, Levy County Commissioner, District 4
Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Occupation: Heavy equipment operator/manage logging crew. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Represent Levy County citizens, maintain a balanced budget and work hand-in-hand with all Levy County departments. What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?. The main important thing about me...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeschoolers aren't at home
WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Citrus County Chronicle
First United Methodist Church of Chiefland thanks its sponsors for support in Back-to-School Bash
CHIEFLAND — First United Methodist Church of Chiefland recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash on July 30. Roughly 1,000 people attended the event and over 600 backpacks were passed out, according to Beverly Goodman, Resource Center manager at Tri-County Community Resource Center in Chiefland. The First United Methodist Church...
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Larry E. Jones, Levy County School Board, District 5
Office sought: Levy County School Board, District 5. Educational background: Broward College, (Davie) Bachelor’s of Applied Science Supervision and Management, 2019. Occupation: Maintenance Specialist – UF-IFAS, February 2022- present. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Clean, safe, and well-maintained schools for all students, teachers and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Mark Avery named Citrus Sertoma 2022 Golf 4 Kids Tournament Chair
CITRUS HILLS — Citrus Sertoman Mark Avery has been named Tournament Chair for the Nov. 20, “Golf 4 Kids” Tournament at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, the Oaks Course. Mark has been with Citrus Sertoma for the past 19 years, and during his tenure, he has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pave-Rite granted 60-day road extension; Primary winners to aid in administrator search
County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Lecanto-based Pave-Rite another 60-day extension to complete work on repaving residential roads. Pave-Rite had requested it due to what they said was a shortage of aggregate and had completed just 5 percent of the work. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Religion Notes
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is planning a fun Back-to-School Bash and pre-registration event for their Children's Faith Formation Program on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a water slide, games, food and drinks. For more information, call 352-489-3166. Good Shepherd Lutheran...
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC should present zoning regulations alone
It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Legends never die'
BRONSON — A crowd gathered at the Levy County Government Center on Friday to formally dedicate the building and honor a Levy County legend. The building is the former Bronson High School, built in 1929 and used until 1995 when the students moved to the current school. When Levy County needed to expand its courthouse, there was a proposal on the table to build a new $16 million building. Instead, the board of commissioners negotiated with the school board to purchase the former high school.
Citrus County Chronicle
Check for unclaimed property at Citrus Clerk of Courts
Each year, thousands of dollars in unclaimed property with the Citrus County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller’s office sits waiting to be claimed. After attempts to return the money to the rightful owners have been exhausted, the money is considered unclaimed property. Clerk Angela Vick encourages Citrus County residents...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays knows how to get things done
I am supporting Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. Rebecca has the government, community and private sector business experience we need in local government. She understands economic development and job creation. As a business owner and large employer in Citrus County, I know firsthand Rebecca’s business acumen and her...
Comments / 0