ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between café tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, café to a roar, was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
WOWK

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online

Research that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. References to pedophiles and “ grooming ” rose by more than 400...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia DOH awarded Marshall Engineering’s Employer of the Year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has been named the Marshall University College of Engineering and Computer Science Co-Op program’s 2022 Employer of the Year. Marshall University says the agency has provided dozens of students with hands-on learning opportunities in the civil, mechanical and electrical engineering fields. The Co-Op program says […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy