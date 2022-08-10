Read full article on original website
Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future
The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it's time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced...
A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
Back to school with new laws, pay and censorship concerns
The new school year is getting underway after two two new laws took effect in Florida. Both highly controversial and the subject of heated debates and protests, the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop WOKE) Act and Parental Rights in Education Act raised serious questions about what our children learn in the state's public schools.
Florida's child welfare agency struggles with high turnover, heavy caseloads
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly half of all the state’s child protective investigators left their jobs between 2020 and 2021, according to an annual status report published by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). What You Need To Know. Report shows nearly half of DCF investigators quit between...
N.C. loosens alcohol restrictions, but some rules still chafe bar owners
DURHAM, N.C. — The alcohol industry is changing in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill in July that says customers no longer need to be members at bars in order to get a drink. The old laws required business owners to charge a small fee so patrons...
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
100,000 could be eligible for discounted internet
HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige said 100,000 Hawaii households could be eligible for discounted internet service and encouraged residents to check their eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Under ACP, qualified households can get up to $30 off their monthly internet service bills; a $75 discount is available for...
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
New York families feeling the pressure from inflation, wondering if recession on horizon
Although drivers are seeing a slight break at the pumps, essential needs from clothing to groceries are still taking a big chunk from people's wallets. That has a lot of people wondering if a recession is around the corner or whether we are already in one. It's a topic of debate among financial experts.
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
Rents high and properties are expensive, where do small businesses go?
Central Floridians have seen the local housing market rise dramatically. Whether it's for a home or even rent, the limited inventory has costs goping up. Businesses and their owners who are looking to purchase a place of their own in the commercial real estate market are also struggling. What You...
