ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Why upstate New York leaders hope CHIPS Act will build future

The hopes for upstate New York becoming an epicenter of semiconductor manufacturing for the country are sky high following the approval of the CHIPS Act this week by President Joe Biden. The high-tech sector in parts of Central New York and the Capital Region have had the groundwork laid for...
POLITICS
mynews13.com

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it's time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced...
GEORGIA STATE
mynews13.com

A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Back to school with new laws, pay and censorship concerns

The new school year is getting underway after two two new laws took effect in Florida. Both highly controversial and the subject of heated debates and protests, the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop WOKE) Act and Parental Rights in Education Act raised serious questions about what our children learn in the state's public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
mynews13.com

100,000 could be eligible for discounted internet

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige said 100,000 Hawaii households could be eligible for discounted internet service and encouraged residents to check their eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Under ACP, qualified households can get up to $30 off their monthly internet service bills; a $75 discount is available for...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
mynews13.com

Rents high and properties are expensive, where do small businesses go?

Central Floridians have seen the local housing market rise dramatically. Whether it's for a home or even rent, the limited inventory has costs goping up. Businesses and their owners who are looking to purchase a place of their own in the commercial real estate market are also struggling. What You...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy