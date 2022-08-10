Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry Lease
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 1 Week in Jail
A Frisco business owner who chartered a private jet to attend the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally and then stormed the Capitol building was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, authorities said. Jason Lee Hyland, 39, had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or...
houstonpublicmedia.org
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Mothers Against Greg Abbott has grown into a potent political force in the governor’s race, with a membership of over 50,000 on Facebook. The group recently caught more attention after releasing ads that have gone viral on social media. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin...
dallasexpress.com
Democrats Allege Election Fraud by Dallas GOP Chair
Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu and her husband Mark Hajdu have recently been accused of felony government document tampering by Dallas Democrats. A lawyer on behalf of Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party chairman, sent a letter to the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
KXAN
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".
Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
klif.com
Dallas Residents to Vote on Proposed Expansion at Convention Center, Fair Park
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas City Council approved an ordinance, on Wednesday, calling a special election for a proposition to be placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Dallas voters will decide whether or not to approve the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas and certain improvements at Fair Park.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
texasstandard.org
Qualified immunity limits police accountability when suspects or inmates are at risk for suicide, experts say
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that can keep law enforcement officers from being held liable for violating the constitutional rights of a suspect. The practice has long been a target of criminal justice and civil rights advocates who believe it allows police and other government workers to escape accountability. But a pair of Texas cases the Supreme Court chose not to hear this term also point to how immunity for cops has increased the risk of suicide for mentally ill suspects and inmates.
dallasexpress.com
Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption
A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
fox7austin.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Yaser Said denies killing daughters on the stand, closing statements begin Tuesday
DALLAS, Texas - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, continued into its second week on Monday. Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Man arrested in Dallas Korean-owned hair salon shooting indicted on hate crimes
A man accused of shooting three people in a Dallas hair salon in May has been indicted on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Houston Chronicle
Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing
A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
Man convicted of slaying his 2 teenage daughters near Dallas-area hotel in 2008, prosecutors say
The sisters and their mother fled their home to escape their father. About a week later, they were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel in 2008.
