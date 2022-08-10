ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 1 Week in Jail

A Frisco business owner who chartered a private jet to attend the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally and then stormed the Capitol building was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, authorities said. Jason Lee Hyland, 39, had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Democrats Allege Election Fraud by Dallas GOP Chair

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu and her husband Mark Hajdu have recently been accused of felony government document tampering by Dallas Democrats. A lawyer on behalf of Kristy Noble, Dallas County Democratic Party chairman, sent a letter to the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
NBC News

Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
klif.com

Dallas Residents to Vote on Proposed Expansion at Convention Center, Fair Park

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas City Council approved an ordinance, on Wednesday, calling a special election for a proposition to be placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Dallas voters will decide whether or not to approve the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas and certain improvements at Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Qualified immunity limits police accountability when suspects or inmates are at risk for suicide, experts say

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that can keep law enforcement officers from being held liable for violating the constitutional rights of a suspect. The practice has long been a target of criminal justice and civil rights advocates who believe it allows police and other government workers to escape accountability. But a pair of Texas cases the Supreme Court chose not to hear this term also point to how immunity for cops has increased the risk of suicide for mentally ill suspects and inmates.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption

A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing

A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
DALLAS, TX

