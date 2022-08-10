The Trump–endorsed Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general allegedly masterminded a scheme to tamper with voting equipment in an effort to undermine the 2020 presidential election, according to documents obtained by Reuters. Lawyer Matthew DePerno is one of several people whom state investigators have linked to a machine breach in Richfield Township in early 2021—one of four similar instances of voting–system breaches, Reuters reported. The investigation was launched in February by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has requested a special prosecutor be named to further scrutinize her opponent, according to Politico. Her petition is one of several “appropriate steps” that Nessel’s office told Reuters she would take to prevent a conflict of interest. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office told the publication it was unlikely DePerno was approved to seize any voting equipment. “To ensure Michigan’s elections are secure in the future, there must be consequences now for the people who illegally accessed the state’s voting machines,” the spokesperson said.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO