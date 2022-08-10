Read full article on original website
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary. Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election
After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Pro-Trump election deniers are on the ballot for roles overseeing elections in 4 swing states after Tuesday's primaries
Candidates who have baselessly denied the validity of the 2020 election could take control of state elections if they win in November.
RESULTS: Washington holds secretary of state, congressional, and legislative primary elections
Trump-backed Joe Kent was called the winner of the GOP nomination when Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her reelection race. She is the first incumbent to be defeated in Washington's 3rd Congressional District since 1994. Four-term Republican congressman Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White were the top two finishers out...
In Michigan, Democrats appeal to black voters to bolster Gretchen Whitmer
Democrats are relying on black voters to deliver Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a second term, with a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association financing a fresh advertising campaign targeting this crucial bloc.
Trump Pick for Michigan AG Tied to Voting Equipment Breach: Report
The Trump–endorsed Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general allegedly masterminded a scheme to tamper with voting equipment in an effort to undermine the 2020 presidential election, according to documents obtained by Reuters. Lawyer Matthew DePerno is one of several people whom state investigators have linked to a machine breach in Richfield Township in early 2021—one of four similar instances of voting–system breaches, Reuters reported. The investigation was launched in February by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has requested a special prosecutor be named to further scrutinize her opponent, according to Politico. Her petition is one of several “appropriate steps” that Nessel’s office told Reuters she would take to prevent a conflict of interest. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office told the publication it was unlikely DePerno was approved to seize any voting equipment. “To ensure Michigan’s elections are secure in the future, there must be consequences now for the people who illegally accessed the state’s voting machines,” the spokesperson said.
What Happens When a Member of Congress Dies Before an Election?
The nation was shocked at the death of Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District on Aug. 3. Her tragic and sudden death along with two of her staffers prompted questions about what will happen amid the upcoming midterm elections. What happens when a Congressperson dies just before an election?
Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees
Voters in four states on Tuesday will determine their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections.Much of the attention will center on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries are also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.In Wisconsin, all three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years...
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Connecticut and Vermont. This year, races for secretary of state have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of the 2020 election, when voting systems and processes came under attack by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting systems occurring in the 2020 election. In Wisconsin, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck defeated two primary opponents to advance to the November election against La Follette, a Democrat first elected in 1974.
Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case
An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.
Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries
Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
On Tuesday's primary ballot: election deniers, a disgraced politician — and more
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state. ... U.S. drone strike kills Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. ... NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports Homeland Security watchdog agency withdrew request for Secret Service text messages related to Jan. 6. ... One Jan. 6 rioter gets seven-year jail sentence. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the tax debate over the Manchin-Schumer deal. ... And Trump’s Missouri endorsement turns into a joke.
