Antrim County, MI

The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Person
Dana Nessel
Michigan Advance

Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary.     Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Pick for Michigan AG Tied to Voting Equipment Breach: Report

The Trump–endorsed Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general allegedly masterminded a scheme to tamper with voting equipment in an effort to undermine the 2020 presidential election, according to documents obtained by Reuters. Lawyer Matthew DePerno is one of several people whom state investigators have linked to a machine breach in Richfield Township in early 2021—one of four similar instances of voting–system breaches, Reuters reported. The investigation was launched in February by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has requested a special prosecutor be named to further scrutinize her opponent, according to Politico. Her petition is one of several “appropriate steps” that Nessel’s office told Reuters she would take to prevent a conflict of interest. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office told the publication it was unlikely DePerno was approved to seize any voting equipment. “To ensure Michigan’s elections are secure in the future, there must be consequences now for the people who illegally accessed the state’s voting machines,” the spokesperson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees

Voters in four states on Tuesday will determine their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections.Much of the attention will center on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries are also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.In Wisconsin, all three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years...
MINNESOTA STATE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Connecticut and Vermont. This year, races for secretary of state have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of the 2020 election, when voting systems and processes came under attack by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting systems occurring in the 2020 election. In Wisconsin, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck defeated two primary opponents to advance to the November election against La Follette, a Democrat first elected in 1974.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries

Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

On Tuesday's primary ballot: election deniers, a disgraced politician — and more

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state. ... U.S. drone strike kills Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. ... NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports Homeland Security watchdog agency withdrew request for Secret Service text messages related to Jan. 6. ... One Jan. 6 rioter gets seven-year jail sentence. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the tax debate over the Manchin-Schumer deal. ... And Trump’s Missouri endorsement turns into a joke.
MICHIGAN STATE

