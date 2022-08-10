ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies use 22 hits to crush Cardinals

Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 16-5 in Denver on Tuesday night.

C.J. Cron also went deep and finished with two hits and five RBIs, Brendan Rodgers had four hits on his 26th birthday, Jose Iglesias had three hits and Elehuris Montero and Elias Diaz had two hits each for Colorado.

The Rockies set a season high for runs and hits (22) in a game.

Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Colorado got to St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (8-9) in the first inning. Cron followed one-out singles by Iglesias and Rodgers with his 23rd home run of the season to put the Rockies ahead 3-0.

They then blew it open in the third inning.

After McMahon made the first out of the inning, the next 10 Colorado hitters reached. Grichuk and Montero singled, Grichuk scored on a double by Diaz and Sam Hilliard singled off Mikolas to bring home another run. Diaz was thrown out at home on the play.

Blackmon, Iglesias and Rodgers followed with singles to bring in two runs and Cron drove in two more with a double.

That ended the night for Mikolas, who allowed 10 runs on 14 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Packy Naughton, who relieved Mikolas, walked McMahon and then gave up Grichuk’s fifth home run of the season to make it 12-0.

DeJong’s two-run homer off Rockies starter Ryan Feltner in the fifth got St. Louis on the board, and the Cardinals chased Feltner in the sixth. He gave up an RBI double to Nolan Arenado and left after walking Lars Nootbar.

Jake Bird hit DeJong to load the bases and Andrew Kizner hit a two-run single to make it 12-5.

Feltner (2-3) allowed five runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado added two runs in the sixth, on a double by Diaz and a groundout, and McMahon hit a two-run homer to the second deck in right-center field in the seventh.

–Field Level Media

