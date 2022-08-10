Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slips On Denim Mules With Crystals That Add Subtle Sparkle to Her Steps

Click here to read the full article.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the perfect mule while modeling her outfit of the day for her Instagram followers.

The makeup mogul is seen in the video showing off the shoes from her collaboration with Gia Borghini, slipping them on her feet. “My shoe collection #GIAXRHW has designed an exclusive denim and crystal collection for @fwrd and I’m slightly obsessed with this mule!” the actress captioned the post. The collection features four different light and dark-wash denim shoes in varying styles on FWRD.

The model stood before the camera in a denim short-sleeve cropped button-up top. The slightly oversized silhouette had a stiff high collar and silver buttons. Whiteley paired the denim shirt with equally oversized high-waisted white pants with a cuffed and buttoned hem. The waistline of the pants was tight and secured with two buttons while the legs ballooned out slightly creating volume.

Whiteley accessorized with shiny silver stacked chains, carrying out the silver and metal themes from the buttons on her shirt. Her hair was slicked back in a low bun and complemented with a fresh-faced makeup look and a rosy lip.

The mules featured a square peep-toe and a twisted strap. The shoes, like many in the capsule collection, are denim all over and studded with crystals. The crystals dotted the top of the shoes and on the block heels that offered the already-tall model an exceptional amount of extra inches.

Step up your style in these denim heels below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Denim Fabric, $95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Casadei Denim Point-Toe Pumps, $736 (was $920)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Ray 65mm Denim Pumps, $375 (was $750)

