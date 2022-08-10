ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slips On Denim Mules With Crystals That Add Subtle Sparkle to Her Steps

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9eoi_0hBIRCZo00

Click here to read the full article.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the perfect mule while modeling her outfit of the day for her Instagram followers.

The makeup mogul is seen in the video showing off the shoes from her collaboration with Gia Borghini, slipping them on her feet. “My shoe collection #GIAXRHW has designed an exclusive denim and crystal collection for @fwrd and I’m slightly obsessed with this mule!” the actress captioned the post. The collection features four different light and dark-wash denim shoes in varying styles on FWRD.

The model stood before the camera in a denim short-sleeve cropped button-up top. The slightly oversized silhouette had a stiff high collar and silver buttons. Whiteley paired the denim shirt with equally oversized high-waisted white pants with a cuffed and buttoned hem. The waistline of the pants was tight and secured with two buttons while the legs ballooned out slightly creating volume.

Whiteley accessorized with shiny silver stacked chains, carrying out the silver and metal themes from the buttons on her shirt. Her hair was slicked back in a low bun and complemented with a fresh-faced makeup look and a rosy lip.

The mules featured a square peep-toe and a twisted strap. The shoes, like many in the capsule collection, are denim all over and studded with crystals. The crystals dotted the top of the shoes and on the block heels that offered the already-tall model an exceptional amount of extra inches.

Step up your style in these denim heels below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jy49s_0hBIRCZo00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Denim Fabric, $95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGo5E_0hBIRCZo00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Casadei Denim Point-Toe Pumps, $736 (was $920)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk9vy_0hBIRCZo00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Ray 65mm Denim Pumps, $375 (was $750)

PHOTOS: See Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s epic style evolution over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Ashley Greene
Person
Steve Madden
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Denim#Sparkle#Rosy#Giaxrhw
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Royalty Brown, 8, Mimics Dad Chris’ Dance Moves & He’s So Proud: ‘Get It Baby’

The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Footwear News

143K+
Followers
17K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy