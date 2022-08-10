Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
5 properties approved with Missoula rural fire annexation
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commissioner meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All 5 have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula rural fire district and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
NBCMontana
MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
Missoula’s new cannabis ordinance creates licensing requirements
The Missoula City Council on Monday adopted new language around licensing and regulating local cannabis businesses.
NBCMontana
Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council approves cannabis business licensing ordinance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to use fans and filters to cut down on nuisance...
NBCMontana
SBA disaster shelters to close this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Small Business Administration disaster recovery centers in Livingston and Carbon County will permanently close this week. The center in Livingston closed Wednesday night, and the two centers in Carbon County will close this weekend. Applications for assistance due to flooding in June are being accepted until...
NBCMontana
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Bitterroot NF
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest will move directly to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday, the highest level, without implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because the fire conditions have been currently met. Stage 2. The following was send out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 11 days...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council approves deal for Bridge Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council approved a deal for BlueLine Development to take over property management at Missoula's Bridge Apartments in a meeting on Monday night. The agreement contains an exclusive five-year development option that allows BlueLine to decide whether they want to redevelop the property, which...
NBCMontana
Fair vendors plan ahead to curb inventory delays
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Fair is in full swing and vendors have prepared for the influx of people. The fair offers free admission, meaning more people may come through the gates, but vendors are feeling ready. “I’ll tell you what's great about this fair, I do a...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
NBCMontana
Trails around Missoula closed this week for maintenance
Trail maintenance is a priority for Missoula Parks and Recreation due to the huge amount of use trails receive in the Garden City. “An early fall warm day when the university is in session, the use of the Milwaukee Trail is going to be about the same as what you would see on Fifth and Sixth Streets for vehicles,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation senior landscape architect Nathan McLeod.
NBCMontana
Back to School deals at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Back to school season is here and Southgate Mall in Missoula has got families covered!. Montana’s best mall has all the stores and brands you want, at great prices. Visit https://shopsouthgate.com/sales-deals to check out all of the deals!. Southgate Mall is located at 2901 Brooks...
NBCMontana
Rock slope stability project to begin on Highway 135
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will begin working to stabilize the rock slope on Highway 135 this week about 14 miles north of St. Regis. Work includes rock scaling, ditch cleanout and replacing the concrete barrier rail. Construction is estimated to be mostly finished by the fall with some work...
NBCMontana
Suspect accused of Ravalli Co. check fraud in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody in Idaho in a check fraud case that involved multiple states and investigating agencies. Officials received a fraud report involving a business in Corvallis in July. The complainant reported someone creating and cashing fake checks.
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
NBCMontana
Indian Ridge Fire grows to 2,562 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 2,562 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 162 acres from the last time the fire was mapped. The daily flight log notes there is...
NBCMontana
No growth detected on Elmo 2 Fire, containment increases
MISSOULA, Mont. — An infrared overnight flight found zero acres of growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County. The most active area is near Big Meadows, but areas of intense heat have subsided to scattered and isolated heat. Crews have the fire 61% contained as of...
NBCMontana
Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan set for takeoff this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of the second annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan are moving ahead with the event this Saturday and Sunday after a close call with the Elmo 2 Fire. The final decision will come from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. The event features vintage seaplanes...
Baseball Bat Assault Near the California Street Footbridge in Missoula
On August 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of the California Street footbridge for a report of a person hit in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect was heading north and was identified as Carl Ringkamp. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Carl...
NBCMontana
Missoula Symphony to host annual concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will host the annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday. The event is partnering with the Missoula Food Bank to collect nonperishable donations and reach their goal of raising 2,000 pounds of food. Admission to the concert is free to the public,...
