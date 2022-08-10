ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

5 properties approved with Missoula rural fire annexation

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commissioner meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All 5 have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula rural fire district and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula City Council approves cannabis business licensing ordinance

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to use fans and filters to cut down on nuisance...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

SBA disaster shelters to close this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Small Business Administration disaster recovery centers in Livingston and Carbon County will permanently close this week. The center in Livingston closed Wednesday night, and the two centers in Carbon County will close this weekend. Applications for assistance due to flooding in June are being accepted until...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Bitterroot NF

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest will move directly to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday, the highest level, without implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because the fire conditions have been currently met. Stage 2. The following was send out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 11 days...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula City Council approves deal for Bridge Apartments

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council approved a deal for BlueLine Development to take over property management at Missoula's Bridge Apartments in a meeting on Monday night. The agreement contains an exclusive five-year development option that allows BlueLine to decide whether they want to redevelop the property, which...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fair vendors plan ahead to curb inventory delays

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Fair is in full swing and vendors have prepared for the influx of people. The fair offers free admission, meaning more people may come through the gates, but vendors are feeling ready. “I’ll tell you what's great about this fair, I do a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Trails around Missoula closed this week for maintenance

Trail maintenance is a priority for Missoula Parks and Recreation due to the huge amount of use trails receive in the Garden City. “An early fall warm day when the university is in session, the use of the Milwaukee Trail is going to be about the same as what you would see on Fifth and Sixth Streets for vehicles,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation senior landscape architect Nathan McLeod.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Back to School deals at Southgate Mall

MISSOULA, Mont. — Back to school season is here and Southgate Mall in Missoula has got families covered!. Montana’s best mall has all the stores and brands you want, at great prices. Visit https://shopsouthgate.com/sales-deals to check out all of the deals!. Southgate Mall is located at 2901 Brooks...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Rock slope stability project to begin on Highway 135

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will begin working to stabilize the rock slope on Highway 135 this week about 14 miles north of St. Regis. Work includes rock scaling, ditch cleanout and replacing the concrete barrier rail. Construction is estimated to be mostly finished by the fall with some work...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect accused of Ravalli Co. check fraud in custody

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody in Idaho in a check fraud case that involved multiple states and investigating agencies. Officials received a fraud report involving a business in Corvallis in July. The complainant reported someone creating and cashing fake checks.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Indian Ridge Fire grows to 2,562 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to 2,562 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 162 acres from the last time the fire was mapped. The daily flight log notes there is...
DARBY, MT
NBCMontana

No growth detected on Elmo 2 Fire, containment increases

MISSOULA, Mont. — An infrared overnight flight found zero acres of growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County. The most active area is near Big Meadows, but areas of intense heat have subsided to scattered and isolated heat. Crews have the fire 61% contained as of...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan set for takeoff this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of the second annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan are moving ahead with the event this Saturday and Sunday after a close call with the Elmo 2 Fire. The final decision will come from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. The event features vintage seaplanes...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Symphony to host annual concert

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will host the annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday. The event is partnering with the Missoula Food Bank to collect nonperishable donations and reach their goal of raising 2,000 pounds of food. Admission to the concert is free to the public,...
MISSOULA, MT

