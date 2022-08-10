MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commissioner meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All 5 have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula rural fire district and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.

