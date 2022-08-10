ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family planning in a Post Roe V Wade world

By Curtis Booker
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Planning for families and choosing the right methods to prevent pregnancy when you aren’t ready to start a family is the focus of Monday’s discussion on the CW30 News at 7 p.m.

Alice Akunyili represents the Black Physicians of Utah and joins us in the studio for this important and interesting topic.

