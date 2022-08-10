MADISON — For the first time since Wisconsin opened fall camp, the media was allowed in to see a full practice Monday morning. Here is some of what we saw. The redshirt freshman had a really nice spring and it appears to have carried over to fall camp. Bell made three really impressive catches in traffic that left the defensive backs upset and shaking their heads. It included attacking the ball on a couple stop routes from Graham Mertz on the sideline, and then making the play of the day by stretching out and grabbing a touchdown from Mertz with a defensive back hanging all over him.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO