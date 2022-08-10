ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Columbia Falls board denies proposed housing development

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city-county planning board in Columbia Falls denied a proposed housing development after a meeting on Tuesday night. The city manager said the board rejected a zoning change that nullified the proposed project. The River Highlands Apartments project called for over 450 long-term rental units on...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
Flathead County, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Kalispell, MT
Society
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Hearing Tuesday night on proposed Columbia Falls subdivision

MISSOULA, Mont. — A public meeting to discuss a planned subdivision in Columbia Falls has been moved to the junior high cafeteria to accomodate more people. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The proposal would build 455 housing units on 49 acres near Highway 2 and River...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Columbia Falls housing development draws community opposition

KALISPELL, MONT. — Columbia Falls held a public comment session on the proposed River Highlands Apartments development Tuesday night. The development falls along the Flathead River along River Road in Columbia Falls. It looks to add 455 housing units on 49.1 acres of land with 21.5 acres of parking.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Stillwater Road in Kalispell closed for improvements

MISSOULA, Mont. — Stillwater Road in Kalispell is closed from Four Mile Drive north to Wolfpack Way for installation of underground utilities and road improvements. Closures began Monday and will continue for several weeks. Timberwolf Parkway will be accessible from the north. More information can be found here.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Protest#Mont
NBCMontana

Weasel Fire grows to 3,245 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning on the U.S.-Canada border, 14 miles northeast of Eureka, has grown to 3,245 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 16 acres from Wednesday. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are numerous islands and isolated heat sources...
EUREKA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Community involvement in the Elmo fire

ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
ELMO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
travelnowsmart.com

How much does it cost to stay at Quinn’s hot springs Resort

How Much Does it Cost to Stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort?. The cost of staying at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort varies depending on the season and the number of guests. The average price per night is $120. This luxurious resort features seven geothermal pools surrounded by natural rock. The lodges are large and feature modern amenities. All accommodations include fireplaces and living rooms, and are fully equipped with TVs. You can even play games and watch live entertainment, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery.
PARADISE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy