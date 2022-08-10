Hammer and nails in hand, Habitat for Humanity Flathead Valley is working to help local families build their way out of the housing crisis. Last month, Habitat’s Flathead affiliate broke ground on three new houses in Somers, an exciting development for the organization, which has recently received increased requests for help amidst a county-wide housing shortage. As the Somers construction project gets into full swing, Habitat officials are enthusiastic about helping three local families traverse the path to homeownership.

SOMERS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO