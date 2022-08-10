ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Columbia Falls board denies proposed housing development

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city-county planning board in Columbia Falls denied a proposed housing development after a meeting on Tuesday night. The city manager said the board rejected a zoning change that nullified the proposed project. The River Highlands Apartments project called for over 450 long-term rental units on...
'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
Hearing Tuesday night on proposed Columbia Falls subdivision

MISSOULA, Mont. — A public meeting to discuss a planned subdivision in Columbia Falls has been moved to the junior high cafeteria to accomodate more people. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The proposal would build 455 housing units on 49 acres near Highway 2 and River...
MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
Stillwater Road in Kalispell closed for improvements

MISSOULA, Mont. — Stillwater Road in Kalispell is closed from Four Mile Drive north to Wolfpack Way for installation of underground utilities and road improvements. Closures began Monday and will continue for several weeks. Timberwolf Parkway will be accessible from the north. More information can be found here.
Weasel Fire grows to 3,245 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning on the U.S.-Canada border, 14 miles northeast of Eureka, has grown to 3,245 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 16 acres from Wednesday. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are numerous islands and isolated heat sources...
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Somers Project

Hammer and nails in hand, Habitat for Humanity Flathead Valley is working to help local families build their way out of the housing crisis. Last month, Habitat’s Flathead affiliate broke ground on three new houses in Somers, an exciting development for the organization, which has recently received increased requests for help amidst a county-wide housing shortage. As the Somers construction project gets into full swing, Habitat officials are enthusiastic about helping three local families traverse the path to homeownership.
Community involvement in the Elmo fire

ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
4 dead, 3 injured in Glacier Co. crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday night left four people dead and three people seriously injured. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 2 at mile marker 215 just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found Shawn Patrick...
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
