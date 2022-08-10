Read full article on original website
First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
Higher Education Department answers questions about tuition-free college
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Higher Education Department is trying to clear up any confusion about free college tuition. The agency has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions about the Opportunity Scholarship including who qualifies and how to apply. The state recently expanded the Opportunity scholarships to include four-year universities. The Public Education […]
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders
Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
Santa Fe National Forest begins firewood permit sales
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin fuelwood permits sales at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. According to a release from SFNF, personal wood gathering is permitted on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger district in areas in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las […]
Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
Sports Desk: Micky Reeves leaves lasting impact
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gateway Christian football team has something to play for in 2022. The Warriors head coach, Micky Reeves, collapsed during halftime of the state championship last season and later died in a hospital. The impact that he left on the program is one that is not lost on the community. “I think […]
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced. The Texas Lottery reports...
Goddard Rockets will have senior leadership in 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Goddard Rockets finished 2021 with a 7 and 5 record and trip to the Class 5A state semifinals. The Rockets lost to champion Los Lunas, who completed a perfect season. Los Lunas has also moved up in classification, leaving the Rockets and the usual cast of characters to contend for the […]
Scattered storms and flooding threat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. We have storms from Santa Rosa to Fort Sumner, northeast of Roswell, and Clovis to Tatum. Rain will end by around mid-morning, with more storms developing by the early afternoon in the mountains. Flash flooding is expected in the mountains by […]
Gilman Tunnels closed due to falling rocks and debris
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing a temporary closure for the Gilman Tunnels. Officials say the closure is due to falling rocks and debris caused by monsoon rain runoff. The closed area will be half a mile north and south of the Gilman Tunnels on Forest Road 376. The closure we […]
North Valley Little League defeats Mile High, knocked out of SW Regional
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday was sweet and sour for North Valley Little League. The team, playing in its first ever southwest regional, saw their run come to an end. The sweet part of their Monday was in the morning. North Valley rode the bat of Bo Lobaina to a 9-2 victory over Mile High to advance to the tournament semifinals. It was in the semifinals where North Valley would see their season end. East Texas defeated North Valley 10-5 to advance to the final and close the door on a North Valley season unlike any in it’s history.
