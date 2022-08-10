ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Republicans launch bill that would require fathers to pay child support to unborn babies: Senator says legislation would make it possible for mother to get back pay from as early as conception

New legislation launched by Republicans would require a father to pay child support throughout a pregnancy. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act last week that would amend the Social Security Act to 'ensure that child support for unborn children is collected and distributed under the child support enforcement program.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Why Are Pro-Choice Groups Furious Over a Bill To Codify Roe?

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, four centrist senators rolled out a bill that, if passed, promises to codify Roe, the long-standing Supreme Court precedent that protected women’s right to access abortion for almost five decades. “After the Supreme Court gutted a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, Congress must restore that right,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), one of the bill’s chief sponsors, said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve worked with my colleagues to find common ground on this bipartisan compromise that would do just that.” The reaction from reproductive rights groups was swift and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Birth control is the next right Republicans plan to eliminate

Many Americans hoped that Roe v. Wade’s reversal and the subsequent criminalization of medical abortion in over half the nation would satisfy the “pro-fetus” extremists driving today’s Republican Party.  Sadly, that is not to be.  In Republican-dominated states, lawmakers are already searching for ways to prevent  women from obtaining out-of-state abortions.  The Thomas More Society, […] The post Birth control is the next right Republicans plan to eliminate appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
PBS NewsHour

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Mental Health#Miechv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy