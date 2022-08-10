Read full article on original website
Republicans launch bill that would require fathers to pay child support to unborn babies: Senator says legislation would make it possible for mother to get back pay from as early as conception
New legislation launched by Republicans would require a father to pay child support throughout a pregnancy. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act last week that would amend the Social Security Act to 'ensure that child support for unborn children is collected and distributed under the child support enforcement program.'
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
Senate Democrats To Introduce Bill To Give DOJ Power To Fight Medication Abortion Bans
Legislation from Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) aims to codify the FDA’s superseding authority over state law regarding abortion bans.
Why Are Pro-Choice Groups Furious Over a Bill To Codify Roe?
Click here to read the full article. On Monday, four centrist senators rolled out a bill that, if passed, promises to codify Roe, the long-standing Supreme Court precedent that protected women’s right to access abortion for almost five decades. “After the Supreme Court gutted a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, Congress must restore that right,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), one of the bill’s chief sponsors, said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve worked with my colleagues to find common ground on this bipartisan compromise that would do just that.” The reaction from reproductive rights groups was swift and...
Abortion Rights Counter-Attack to Roe Decision Has Begun
The Biden administration has sued Idaho over its abortion law, while Kansas voters resoundingly decided to protect abortion rights in the state.
Why one pro-Roe Democrat is still seeking bipartisanship on abortion
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) knows his cross-aisle collaboration isn't getting a vote, and he sees his progressive critics. He's not backing away.
A California OBGYN is planning to build a floating abortion clinic on federal waters free from state restrictions
Dr. Meg Autry has been thinking about a boat clinic for years. She was inspired by the Mississippi River casino boats where she grew up, she said.
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
Birth control is the next right Republicans plan to eliminate
Many Americans hoped that Roe v. Wade’s reversal and the subsequent criminalization of medical abortion in over half the nation would satisfy the “pro-fetus” extremists driving today’s Republican Party. Sadly, that is not to be. In Republican-dominated states, lawmakers are already searching for ways to prevent women from obtaining out-of-state abortions. The Thomas More Society, […] The post Birth control is the next right Republicans plan to eliminate appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019. Reynolds previously said she would turn to the courts instead of calling a special session to hold...
Anti-Abortion Leader Tells Congress a 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Wouldn’t Count
The national outcry over a 10-year-old who got an abortion made its way to Congress on Thursday, when the head of one of the most prominent anti-abortion organizations in the country bizarrely claimed that such a procedure wouldn’t qualify as an abortion. The nonsensical exchange took place in a...
Abortion Weighs Heavily On the Race for Wisconsin Attorney General
Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin hold primary elections today. One race in particular, for Wisconsin's attorney general, could be a meaningful test case for abortion rights. Josh Kaul, the Democratic incumbent, won his first term in 2018's "blue wave" by less than a point. He is running unopposed for his...
West Virginia judge blocks pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban
July 18 (Reuters) - A West Virginia judge on Monday blocked officials from enforcing a 19th-century ban on abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies.
U.S. Abortion News: New WH Task Force Aims to Clear Confusion After Roe Decision
After a major victory for abortion rights in Kansas, President Biden announced more protections for reproductive health Wednesday.
Letters: More Democrats needed to solve problems; abortion shouldn't be political
One step forward then two steps back must be the motto of our Supreme Court. Reversing Roe v. Wade,striking down New York’s gun law and now tying the hands of the Environmental Protection Agency to fight global warming. If ever there was a reason to put term limits on...
Rep. Treneé McGee, anti-abortion candidate, wins Democratic primary
Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven, defeated rival Joseph Miller in Tuesday’s primary for the Democratic nomination for the 116th House District, according to unofficial results reported by the campaigns in a race that was shaped by the issue of abortion access and reproductive rights. McGee, the party-endorsed incumbent,...
New report tracks criminal prosecutions of self-managed abortions
Map of cases where people were arrested or investigated connected to an abortionifwhenhow.org. The following is a transcript of an August 9, 2022 interview on All Things Considered.
