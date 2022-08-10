ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats

Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

Lack of affordable housing options causing concern for Central Oregon nurses

A high cost of living paired with a lack of affordable housing options is causing concern for nurses looking to work in Central Oregon. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The cost of living in Bend increased 22.5% from 2010-2020, which...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers

Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change

Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon Community Foundation Issues $8.7 Million in Community Grants to 371 Nonprofits, Prioritizing Historically Underserved Communities

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced today it is awarding over $8.7 million in new community grants including $2.4 million in donor funds to directly support community grant requests from 371 nonprofit organizations throughout the state. Prioritized grants are being issued to community organizations serving disproportionately impacted communities in Oregon, including communities of color and under-resourced rural communities. The awards will benefit communities and neighbors living in all 36 Oregon counties.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development

The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town hall meetings, including five next week in Central Oregon, about the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space Code, its development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input.  The post Oregon fire marshal hosting 5 C.O. town hall meetings on defensible space code development appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities

Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

What historic opioid settlement will mean for Oregonians

In July 2021, Oregon reached a resolution with opioid manufacturers and distributors over their role in fueling the opioid epidemic. About $333 million will be awarded to the state, over 18 years, starting this year. There is now a new website to share how settlement funds will be used. Forty-five...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Choose Kotek to protect Oregon’s abortion laws

Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.
OREGON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month

photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon Health Authority launches website to track updates on opioid settlement funds

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has launched a new website to share updates on opioid settlement funds. The Oregon Opioid Settlement Funds site has background on multi-state litigation against the pharmaceutical industry involving Oregon. It also has links to national settlement agreement sites, and describes how much money is available, what it can be used for, and how the settlement funds will be distributed in Oregon. The website will also provide support for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery around the state.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon school districts work to address bus driver shortage

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There's an urgent need for bus drivers in districts across Oregon and throughout the country. Many districts are doing what they can to make the job more attractive to new hires. In the Beaverton School District, base pay for bus drivers has increased to $23.39 an...
BEAVERTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Oregon to Receive $8.5 Million More in Federal Rent Assistance Funds

Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
OREGON STATE

