Read full article on original website
Related
RESULTS: Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won a tight primary race to retain the Democratic nomination for her Minnesota district
Minnesota held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time and 9 p.m. ET. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her bid for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District Democratic primary after besting challenger Don Samuels, who conceded on Tuesday night. Congress. Half of the North Star State's...
House 'Squad' Member Ilhan Omar Narrowly Wins Minnesota Primary in Surprisingly Close Race
Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her Democratic primary race Tuesday, securing a spot on the November ballot as she continues her bid to represent Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in a third term. Omar, 39, defeated former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels to be the Democratic nominee. The results were unexpectedly...
Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
Rep. Dean Phillips says 2024 election should be an opportunity for "a new generation of leaders"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Minnesota's 3rd District Congressman Dean Phillips is doubling down on his view that President Joe Biden should not run for a second term. Phillips made headlines last month when he said in an interview that he would like to see a new generation with fresh ideas leading the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Rep. Haley Stevens decisively won a contentious Democratic primary in the northern suburbs of Detroit on Tuesday, delivering a critical win for the pro-Israel lobby and other establishment groups that spent millions of dollars on her behalf. Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a progressive known for championing union rights and...
NBC News
Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday
Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ilhan Omar defeats primary challenger by less than 2,500 votes
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is on track to win a third term representing Minnesota's deep-blue 5th Congressional District after narrowly fending off a primary challenge on Tuesday. Omar won 57,683 votes — 50.3 percent of the total — while former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels came up short with 55,217...
Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that’s investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling’s clients have included Cardi B, Migos and Gucci Mane, as well as comedian Katt Williams. His Twitter bio includes the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer and his Instagram feed is filled with photos of him posing with his well-known clients. His most recent Instagram post, dated two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, says his firm is committed to “fighting to restore a woman’s right to choose, which has been destroyed by the Supreme Court,” suggesting his personal views don’t align with those of Trump’s Republican Party. He offered to defend anyone charged under Georgia’s restrictive abortion law free of charge. After Trump insulted basketball star LeBron James’s intelligence in an August 2018 tweet, Findling called Trump the “racist architect of fraudulent Trump University” in a tweet and ended the post with “POTUS pathetic once again!”
ABC News
What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries
The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
Opinion: The vote you cast this November will be influenced by something you have little control over
Our conscious mind is a limited tool for decision-making because it has limited "space," writes psychologist Drew Westen. Voters can't possibly process every issue they care about as they cast their ballots. Westen, a professor at Emory University, explains how Democrats can engage voters this campaign season with messaging that can maximize the party's outcomes at the polls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters pick gubernatorial, Senate matchups in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut
Voters went to the polls in four states on Tuesday, setting up a handful of high-stakes matchups for Senate and governorships. In Wisconsin, Democrats overwhelmingly selected Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R), who is seeking a third term despite an earlier pledge to retire after two. Republicans narrowly chose construction executive Tim Michels over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch to face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in November. Former President Donald Trump had backed Michels while former Vice President Mike Pence had endorsed Kleefisch. Their policy platforms were similar, Politico reports, but Trump "had a problem" with Kleefisch "over an old tweet" involving a state Supreme Court justice whose election rulings Trump didn't like.
Democrat Barnes set to challenge GOP Wisconsin Sen. Johnson
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and will face two-term Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the country's most competitive races as the parties battle for control of the U.S. Senate.
Omar wins close House primary against centrist opponent in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. Omar, who represents Minneapolis and is one of the left’s...
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
Comments / 0