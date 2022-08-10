ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat

Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
NBC News

Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Eken
The Associated Press

Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that’s investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling’s clients have included Cardi B, Migos and Gucci Mane, as well as comedian Katt Williams. His Twitter bio includes the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer and his Instagram feed is filled with photos of him posing with his well-known clients. His most recent Instagram post, dated two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, says his firm is committed to “fighting to restore a woman’s right to choose, which has been destroyed by the Supreme Court,” suggesting his personal views don’t align with those of Trump’s Republican Party. He offered to defend anyone charged under Georgia’s restrictive abortion law free of charge. After Trump insulted basketball star LeBron James’s intelligence in an August 2018 tweet, Findling called Trump the “racist architect of fraudulent Trump University” in a tweet and ended the post with “POTUS pathetic once again!”
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNN

Opinion: The vote you cast this November will be influenced by something you have little control over

Our conscious mind is a limited tool for decision-making because it has limited "space," writes psychologist Drew Westen. Voters can't possibly process every issue they care about as they cast their ballots. Westen, a professor at Emory University, explains how Democrats can engage voters this campaign season with messaging that can maximize the party's outcomes at the polls.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Seat#Election State#Detroit#Dfl#Gop#Becker Clay
The Week

Voters pick gubernatorial, Senate matchups in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut

Voters went to the polls in four states on Tuesday, setting up a handful of high-stakes matchups for Senate and governorships. In Wisconsin, Democrats overwhelmingly selected Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R), who is seeking a third term despite an earlier pledge to retire after two. Republicans narrowly chose construction executive Tim Michels over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch to face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in November. Former President Donald Trump had backed Michels while former Vice President Mike Pence had endorsed Kleefisch. Their policy platforms were similar, Politico reports, but Trump "had a problem" with Kleefisch "over an old tweet" involving a state Supreme Court justice whose election rulings Trump didn't like.
MINNESOTA STATE
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy