KPLC TV
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break has left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. It appears a company trying to run a new...
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
KPLC TV
CPPJ approves new forensic center to house coroner’s office, crime lab
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved construction of a $15 million forensic center at its regular meeting on Aug. 4. “This new project will create a 26,000 square foot facility that will house the coroner’s office and the crime lab,” said CPPJ director of facility management Dean Kelly. “The coroner’s office portion of the project will have multiple autopsy suites, evidence storage, tissue recovery suites, as well as a sally port to house the receiving portion of their operation.”
KPLC TV
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
KPLC TV
LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night. The call came in at 9:42 p.m. The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned. A cause has not...
KPLC TV
Bourriaque: $1 in coastal protection saves $7 in future restoration
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The state has committed to the largest single investment in coastal projects in Louisiana’s history. And at a time when so many people are trying to build back and restore property, some wonder if it’s too late for protection. But experts say if...
KPLC TV
Amish volunteers return to SWLA to rebuild homes
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Amish volunteers are continuing to work alongside the Louisiana Conference of Methodists and Fuller Disaster Rebuilders in Lake Charles. They returned to the area Wednesday morning to continue their rebuilding efforts with United Methodist Church. “Well, if there’s funding available and the need is here,...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Randy Hebert
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You’ll find Randy Hebert at many Sulphur City Council meetings. He’s been attending them for years. He got started in community affairs at an early age. “When I was about 6 or 8, I had an uncle running for police jury,” recalled Hebert....
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish goes back to school
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said. KPLC 7 News First at Four - First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours...
KPLC TV
Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
KPLC TV
Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
nomadlawyer.org
Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Open house shows off Hackberry’s new high school to local community
Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a long time in the works, but Hackberry’s new high school is ready for the first day of class today. Last week the high school held an open house to show students, parents, and former staff just what the new facility had in store.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
tigerdroppings.com
Lunch in Lake Charles?
Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2022. Kendel Detron Meaux, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court (3 charges); probation detainer (2 charges); burglary. Gregory Allen Hitt, 58, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges). John Lee Brown, 67,...
KPLC TV
Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
